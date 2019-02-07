Tide needs to turn for Rebels in final 19 games

A WHL season is often a winding road, with as many detours and roadblocks as milestones and smooth sailing.

It is up to any particular team to navigate those ebbs and flows like a crew singing along to their favorite song on a good road trip.

For the Red Deer Rebels, the signing has got a bit out of tune and the road bumpier than usual with 19 games left in the campaign.

They’ve lost three straight and have wins in just two of the last seven games. Still, the stretch doesn’t have anyone in panic mode yet, as there’s lots of time to right the ship.

“Focusing on getting back to playing as a team. Using each other and relying on everyone and being there for your teammates. We’ve nailed it back down to the basics and the fundamentals. We’re looking to play a structured team game and I think we’ll be fine,” said veteran Jeff de Wit, as the Rebels prepared to face the Regina Pats on Friday.

“Every team goes through slumps. At the end of the day, you can’t get out of a slump by doing it on your own. You need all 20 guys on the ice helping out.”

De Wit, who is having a career year 24 goals and 36 points in 48 games also said that a full week of practice has helped the group iron out some of the problems that have plagued them lately.

“If it was a four-in-five, you don’t have much time to sit and talk about what’s going wrong. We had the time to do that this week and we’re looking forward to Friday,” he added.

Despite still sitting 10 games over .500 with a 28-18-2-1 record, Red Deer is fighting for an eastern conference wild card spot.

They are three points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers for third in the central, and four back of the Lethbridge Hurricanes for second, with two games in hand on each. Edmonton has pulled away slightly, with 66 points in 53 games.

Veteran Rebels blueliner Dawson Barteaux said the team has recognized the tight race and the pressure might have crept into their minds a little bit the last few games.

“We knew about it, but it really hit home these last couple games when we were struggling. Once you buy in– at the start of the season we did it right and had success. Hopefully, we get that going this weekend,” Barteaux said.

“You want to keep that in the back of your mind but you don’t want to think about it while you’re playing. Just want to play your game and play as hard as you possibly can to possibly get ourselves ahead of everybody in the division. “

Friday the Rebels welcome the Regina Pats to town, who are likely going to miss the playoffs with a 14-36-1-2 record. Regina lost 4-3 to the Hitmen Wednesday in Calgary, a day after a win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout. The Pats are 2-7-0-1 in their last 10 games and sit fifth in the East Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

For Barteaux, who was drafted by the Pats in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft and traded in 2017 to Red Deer, it’s always a special game.

“I have to give them a lot of credit. They believed in me right from the start and they molded me into what I am a little bit. I spent an important part of my life there, being 15 or 16. They really helped me,” Barteaux said.

Former Rebel Austin Pratt is the leading scorer for the Pats with 19 goals and 40 points.

Saturday Red Deer face a tough test in the Moose Jaw Warriors, who have dropped their last two games but have a 7-2-1-0 record in their last 10 games.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

Just Posted

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Man charged in 2018 kidnapping gets preliminary hearing

Accused facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with October 2018 incident

Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

Cold weather impacts students in central Alberta

Bus cancellations and school closures

New Town of Olds sculpture park will fulfill long-held dream for Bergen artist

The Highway 27 Sculpture Pathway will officially open this spring

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Most Read