Tiger-Cats’ Brandon Banks has seen career take off since last Labour Day

HAMILTON — Labour Day has done wonders for Brandon Banks’ receiving career.

The quick and diminutive Hamilton receiver reached a milestone 3,000 career receiving yards in the Tiger-Cats’ 42-28 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. Most notably, though, is that more than half of them have been earned since last year’s Labour Day match-up.

Banks made a 35-yard catch-and-run late in the first half to cross that marker and then capped that same Ticat drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception. He finished the game with nine catches for 135 yards and two TDs.

“I’m just playing football — what I’ve been doing since I was five years old,” said the five-foot-seven, 150-pound Kansas State product.

“I’m just getting great opportunities. We’ve got a great quarterback that’s just feeding me the ball and we’ve got a great offensive scheme that coach June Jones is calling and I’m just the recipient of it.”

The six-year CFL veteran, nicknamed “Speedy”, has been known more as a return specialist (2015 CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player), but Banks’ receiving numbers got a boost last year when June Jones took over as Hamilton head coach from Kent Austin.

Jones made his coaching debut last Labour Day, and Banks immediately made an impact as the game’s leading receiver with 98 yards on six catches and a touchdown.

Up to that point in the season, Banks had only eight catches for 52 yards and one touchdown as Hamilton went 0-8 to start the 2017 campaign under Austin.

Under Jones, he became busier on offence, leading the league after Labour Day in targets (tied at 87), receptions (tied at 59), and TD receptions (seven), and was second in receiving yards (959).

His total 1,011 yards on 67 catches and eight TDs in 2017, almost doubled his previous best season of 529 yards in 2014.

This season, he’s already at 63 catches for 880 yards and five TDs with eight games left to play.

“I watched practice for two or three weeks before I got the head job,” said Jones, who re-signed Banks this winter.

“I’m a speed guy and he was our fastest player. I went back and looked at him playing for the Redskins (Banks was with Washington 2010-12 before coming to Hamilton) and I said I gotta get him on the field, so he plays everywhere now for us … He’s making plays in the slot. He’s doing everything. He’s a big-time gamer.”

Early in the first quarter, Banks moved into second place on the all-time Ticats’ list for combined yards, passing Tommy Grant (10,213 yards from 1956-68), after starting the game with a 12-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception.

Banks finished the game with 197 combined yards for a total 10,387, still a long way to go before catching Earl Winfield, who had 14,798 combined yards in his 11 seasons with the Ticats (1987-97).

Carol Phillips, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Danny Williams won’t be facing sanctions for his softball team’s role in brawl
Next story
Cowboys turn to untested kicker after dumping Dan Bailey

Just Posted

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Olds College cannabis course launched

Online course will run Oct. 1-26

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month