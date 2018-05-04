Tiger shoots 73 to stay inside cut line at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tiger Woods has been at Quail Hollow four days, apparently still not enough time to adjust to the greens.

At least he gets two more days to figure it out.

Woods made his only birdie on his final hole Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship, an 18-foot putt on the par-4 ninth hole that assured he would make the cut. He stretched out both arms in mock celebration after his 2-over 73.

“My feels aren’t used to greens at this pace,” Woods said. “I feel more comfortable on faster greens. I’ve had ample time to make the adjustment, and I just haven’t. I haven’t felt comfortable hitting the putts as hard as we have to hit them this week.”

Woods has taken 64 putts over two rounds and was at 2-over 144, nine shots behind Peter Malnati. The tie for 48th is Woods’ worst position through 36 holes in his last five tournaments dating to a missed cut at Riviera. Canadians Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., are among those tied with Woods at 2-over 73.

Woods had only seven birdie opportunities inside 20 feet, even though he kept the ball in play for the most part.

Woods three-putted twice for bogey, including the par-3 sixth hole when he had a downhill birdie chance from about 18 feet. His other bogey was on No. 11, when the crowd went from cheering to groaning as his approach spun back toward the hole, by the hole and then down a slope and back into the fairway. His chip checked up about 8 feet short of the cup and he missed that.

“I’ve hit it good enough to be right up next to that lead,” Woods said. “If I just putt normal, I’m right there. I’m hitting it fine, and I just need to make some putts. Hopefully, this weekend I’ll hit it the way I’ve been hitting it and get a hot putter on the weekend. You never know.”

At least he has the weekend. That birdie putt put him just inside the cut line at 2 over, and the cut went to 3 over by the end of the round.

Quail Hollow is the only course where Woods has missed a 36-hole cut twice. He won this tournament in 2007, but missed the cut the last two times he played in 2010 and 2012. And he was still out of golf recovering from back surgery last summer when Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship.

Woods said he remembers the speed of the bent grass greens in 2012. And he heard players talk about how fast and slick they were at the PGA Championship.

This is a new course to him. It nearly was a familiar result until he all but assured himself of making the cut with that last birdie.

Even from the middle of the fairways on Nos. 1 and 2, Woods had to make 4- and 5-foot putts to walk off with par. He didn’t birdie any of the par 5s after being in greenside bunkers on two of them and leaving himself a 6-foot birdie putt on the other.

He walked off the seventh green holding his putter, one hand on the grip, the other on the head, as if he wanted to break it in half.

“I certainly was frustrated, there’s no doubt about that,” Woods said. “I missed so many putts. But I’ve got to put it behind me and move on to the next one and hit the next shot with just as much commitment. And I did that all day and, unfortunately, I didn’t make anything until the last hole.”

But that was an important putt. It effectively secured two more rounds.

“I’m on a hot streak right now,” Woods said. “I made the last putt.”

Previous story
Boutier’s 1-under leads rain-delayed LPGA Texas Classic
Next story
Malnati leads Wells Fargo as Woods survives the cut

Just Posted

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Atkinson’s shootout winner leads United States to 5-4 win over Canada at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — With Connor McDavid forced to watch a shootout from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month