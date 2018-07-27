Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan agrees to contract extension

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans locked up two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on Friday with a deal making him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman for the moment.

The team did not disclose specific terms, but multiple reports say it’s a five-year deal worth $80 million with $50 million guaranteed. That tops the four-year, $62 million deal Nate Solder got from the New York Giants in March.

The Titans announced the deal before their second practice of training camp, wrapping up negotiations that progressed quickly enough that Lewan reported on time Wednesday . Lewan skipped the mandatory minicamp in June because of stalled talks.

“I’ve showed a lot of goodwill,” Lewan said after practice Thursday. “So this is me coming here because I want this team to be successful. I know I’m on this team this year, so I want this team to be successful, and I want to do everything I can to be the best left tackle I can be.”

Lewan, who turned 27 last weekend, was the 11th overall selection out of Michigan in 2014. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Lewan had been due $9.34 million this season under the fifth-year option the Titans picked up last year. He has started 53 of 58 games, including every game the past two seasons, protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota’s back.

Lewan’s new deal keeps the Tennessee starting offensive line intact for first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. The only remaining issue on the line concerns right tackle Jack Conklin, who is recovering from a torn ligament in his left knee from the divisional playoff loss in New England.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press

