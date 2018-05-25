Regina Pats’ Cameron Hebig fights for control of the puck with Acadie-Bathurst Titan’s Noah Dobson as goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick looks on during first period Memorial Cup action in Regina on Sunday, May 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Titan’s Noah Dobson enjoying a special season ahead of NHL draft

REGINA — When Noah Dobson was 15, he made the decision to forgo playing midget hockey in Canada and instead travelled to Austria to play for EC Red Bull Salzburg.

Dobson said the move allowed him to get daily ice time and improve his skills. And although it’s a long way from his hometown of Summerside, P.E.I., the star defenceman for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan said it also helped him mature as a person.

“The whole experience part of growing up, living on your own in Europe for a year was pretty incredible to see different parts of the world,” Dobson said in a recent interview at the Memorial Cup. “Just the whole experience was great for me and I really took it all in.”

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Titan drafted Dobson sixth overall in 2016 — and he has found success ever since.

The 18-year-old is the top prospect for June’s NHL draft playing at the Canadian major junior championship. He helped the Titan capture their first league title since 1999 with a six-game victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL final.

Acadie-Bathurst (2-1 at the Memorial Cup) advanced directly into the championship game at the national tourney and faces the winner of Friday’s semifinal between the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs (2-1) and host Regina Pats (2-1) on Sunday.

Dobson has seven points through three games, leading all defencemen.

“It’s been an exciting year,” said Dobson, who is the No. 5-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s most recent draft report. “I think years like this only happen once in a lifetime.

“Just been trying to enjoy the experience and have fun with it and take it all in.”

Titan coach Mario Pouliot said that he started to notice how much Dobson improved following last August’s Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, where he represented Canada’s gold-medal winning U18 team.

Dobson said that he gained a lot of confidence from that tournament and it helped him this season.

Pouliot added that Dobson has been a good two-way defenceman and has defended really well this year.

“We are really happy to have him with us because since the first day, even when he was 16 years old, he’s a great example for all of our young players, especially last year,” Pouliot said. “And his progression is amazing.”

Acadie-Bathurst general manager Sylvain Couturier, whose son Sean Couturier plays for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, said Dobson is a special player.

“For a franchise to have a Noah Dobson is not every year that you have that type of player in your lineup,” Couturier said. “For me, it’s a sure bet top-10 (in the NHL draft) and I won’t be surprised if it’s a top five or six.

“Noah Dobson will be not only a top prospect for the NHL but one day will be a top player in the NHL, I’m pretty sure of it.”

Dobson had a familiar face with him in Austria in fellow Summerside native Jeremy McKenna, who now plays for the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats. The two are good friends and train together in the summer on P.E.I.

Dobson credits a lot of his early growth to playing under coach Rodney MacArthur in his hometown.

“I think that (if not for his) minor hockey days in Summerside, you probably aren’t where you are today,” Dobson said.

Previous story
Shapovalov, Polansky and Pospisil lead Canadian hopes at French Open

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

Red Deer man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for fatal shooting

Mother-of-two was killed when a rifle in a sports bag accidentally went off in February 2017

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Carnival Cinemas space praised by customers and vendors

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month