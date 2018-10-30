Tkachuk scores late, Gaudreau in OT as Flames beat Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matthew Tkachuk scored with 55.3 seconds left in the third period, Johnny Gaudreau followed with an overtime goal and the Calgary Flames rallied past the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Gaudreau finished a pretty 2-on-1 rush 2:40 into OT. With Buffalo centre Jack Eichel on defence, Gaudreau and Mark Giordano completed a give-and-go that left Gaudreau with an empty net. Sabres goalie Carter Hutton committed to Giordano, leaving Gaudreau alone in front.

Tkachuk tipped a shot from Elias Lindholm to tie it. Lindholm’s one-timer from the bottom of the left circle was deflected by defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen and Lindholm.

David Rittich made 28 saves for the Flames, who have won two straight.

The Sabres have points in five straight games (3-0-2) for the first time since a nine-game point streak in 2012.

Hutton was terrific for Buffalo throughout, coming up just short of his first shutout as a Sabre. He made 36 saves.

Eichel put the Sabres on the board first with a power-play goal with 3:30 left in the first period. The Sabres captain ripped a one-timer from the left circle into the top of the net, ending an eight-game goal drought.

The Flames appeared to even the score at the start of the second period but officials ruled that a whistle blew before the puck went into the net. After a sensational stick save by Hutton that prevented a Lindholm shot from crossing the goal line, the puck went into the net on a second opportunity — but officials had already blown the whistle. A replay review upheld the decision.

NOTES: This was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The second takes place in Calgary on Jan. 16. … D Jake McCabe, C Evan Rodrigues and LW Remi Elie were scratched for the Sabres. D Dalton Prout, Michael Stone and C Austin Czarnik were scratched for the Flames.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to play Colorado on Thursday night.

Sabres: Go on the road for a home-and-home series against Ottawa that begins on Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard pours in 31 points to lift Raptors 129-112 over Sixers
Eric Staal scores, adds two assists as Wild topple Oilers 4-3

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Unpaid Red Deer County taxes reflect Alberta's economic struggles

Unpaid county taxes are up $1.1 million over same time last year

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Eric Staal scores, adds two assists as Wild topple Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON — Eric Staal had a goal and two assists as the… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General's fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

