Chicago Blackhawks won 4-3 against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Toews OT goal sends Blackhawks past Canucks to 6th straight

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had at least one terrific play left in the tank.

Toews scored 3:21 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night for their season-high sixth straight win.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice before Toews ended it with his 24th goal to cap a flashy individual effort. Chicago’s captain skated in from the blue line, slipped past Christopher Tanev with a quick move and snapped a shot past goalie Jacob Markstrom.

“I think maybe if everyone else was as tired as I was, (I wanted to) make one last play without it being too dangerous of a play,” Toews said. “I was able to anticipate their D-man throwing his stick in there and was able to get a shot. It was nice to see it go in.”

Toew stuck out his tongue to feign exhaustion as he was mobbed by his teammates.

Brandon Saad also scored and Dylan Strome had three assists for the Blackhawks, who have climbed back into the crowded fray for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Patrick Kane had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.

The Blackhawks went 2 for 5 on the power play. Chicago has scored with the man advantage in 15 of 17 games and converted 23 of 57 chances during the stretch.

“We feel every time we’re on the power play we’re a threat,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said.

DeBrincat has 28 goals, matching his total last season as rookie, and 10 goals in his last 12 games. The 21-year-old extended his point streak to seven games, with five goals and seven assists in the stretch.

Strome has clicked with DeBrincat after coming to Chicago from Arizona in a trade on Nov. 25, 2018. The two starred together as junior players with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

“I think over time you just build a connection,” Strome said. “I usually know where he’s going to be. And he’s pretty good at putting it in the back of the net, so it works out pretty well.”

Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker to tie it with 1:52 left.

Alex Biega and Josh Leivo scored for the Canucks, who have dropped three straight and finished a four-game trip at 1-2-1.

Vancouver coach Travis Green said his team played better on the swing than the record suggests.

“We could be sitting here with six or seven points on the trip,” Green said.

Chicago’s Collin Delia made 40 saves, while Markstrom blocked 31 shots in his sixth straight start.

Green maintained the Canucks were better than the Blackhawks at even strength.

“It was a good point, a big point,” Green said. “5 on 5 we had a great game.”

“They have a great power play. That was about the difference in this one.”

NOTES: Blackhawks F David Kampf will be out three to four weeks with a right foot injury, the team announced Thursday morning. He left in the first period of Chicago’s 6-2 at Edmonton on Tuesday and didn’t return. … Canucks D Alexander Edler missed his second game with a concussion after falling to the ice Monday in Philadelphia. … Canucks G Michael DiPietro, backed up Markstrom for a second straight game on Thursday after Thatcher Demko sprained his knee Monday in warmups and returned to Vancouver. Demko is expected to miss seven to 10 days. The 19-year-old DiPietro, called up from the Ontario Hockey League Ottawa 67s, tended net for Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championship.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
‘He plays with an edge’: skill, attitude key for Vancouver’s Bowen Byram

Just Posted

Extreme cold continues for central Alberta

Cold to remain until Monday

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

OTTAWA — The country saw a rush of 66,800 net new jobs… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing to begin for Calgary couple convicted in child’s death

CALGARY — A sentencing hearing is to begin today for a Calgary… Continue reading

‘A major challenge:’ Railway in B.C. derailment details harsh weather challenges

CALGARY — A report by the railway company involved in this week’s… Continue reading

Ottawa awards design contract for $60-billion warship fleet to Lockheed Martin

HALIFAX — The federal government awarded U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Toews OT goal sends Blackhawks past Canucks to 6th straight

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had… Continue reading

‘He plays with an edge’: skill, attitude key for Vancouver’s Bowen Byram

VANCOUVER — Minutes after he was drafted by the Washington Capitals last… Continue reading

‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia being honoured at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia is being honoured… Continue reading

Studio immortalizes ‘Big Bang Theory’ as series nears finale

BURBANK, Calif. — Champagne briefly replaced scripts Thursday for a ceremony renaming… Continue reading

Instagram changes rules on self-harm postings after suicide

LONDON — Instagram has agreed to ban graphic images of self-harm after… Continue reading

Local Sports: RDC Queens hitter Erin Neufeldt hits her stride

Coming into a new program there’s always an adjustment period, no matter… Continue reading

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Most Read