Tom Cochrane poses for a photo in an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Monday, November 14, 2016. Cochrane has released a reworked version of his song “Big League” and will donate all proceeds to a fund created to support those affected by the April 6 crash in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a tractor-trailer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Tom Cochrane releases version of “Big League” to raise money for Humboldt Broncos

TORONTO — Tom Cochrane has released a reworked take of his song “Big League” and will donate the proceeds to those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash nearly two weeks ago.

The Juno Award-winning singer and songwriter played an acoustic version of the song to open the April 10 broadcast of TSN’s NHL playoff preview special. A video clip of the performance began to circulate online shortly afterwards.

But the alternate take, which the musician recorded in a Toronto television studio on short notice, wasn’t originally planned as a digital single.

Cochrane’s label Universal Music Canada worked with broadcasters to make an audio version of the performance available to buy on Apple’s iTunes and stream on services like Google Play Music and Spotify.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Cochrane on Thursday.

“Big League,” from Cochrane’s 1988 album “Victory Day” with Red Rider, is written from the perspective of a father whose son was a hockey player with big dreams cut short by a truck driving in the wrong lane.

Many Canadians found the lyrics drew parallels to the 16 people who died as a result of the crash and the 13 others who were injured, some critically.

In the days following the crash, “Big League” saw its popularity rise on streaming services. Plays of the original version jumped 658 per cent to 56,000 streams for the week ended April 12, according to data compiled by Nielsen Music.

For his live version, Cochrane adopted a more sombre tone and updated the lyrics to incorporate a new verse that drew closer parallels to the Broncos story: “All the right moves when he turned 18. Ridin’ to the game and ridin’ with his team. Ridin’ with their friends and ridin’ for their dreams. Ridin’ off to immortality in the big league.”

Universal Music says proceeds from the song will go to the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation, which was set up this week to administer funds raised through a GoFundMe page dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos.

The fund, which stopped accepting donations at midnight Wednesday, raised a total of $15,185,700.

Broncos president Kevin Garinger said earlier this week that the team would continue accepting donations through another organization to support “Humboldt Broncos players, employees, families and volunteers, as well as first responders and emergency services personnel, teams, athletes, related organizations and communities affected by the crash.”

Previous story
Veteran jockey Chantal Sutherland back riding full-time at Woodbine
Next story
After two straight playoff seasons, Bombers no longer have element of surprise

Just Posted

Spring book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deerians can get lost in a world of inexpensive books this… Continue reading

Central Alberta wildlife rehab facility not prepared to take orphaned bear cubs, yet

It’s been about eight years since the Medicine River Wildlife Centre was… Continue reading

Regional sewage line moving ahead despite concerns

Cost sharing among concerns of municipalities involved in Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line

Red Deer family who lost everything in house fire begin rebuilding

Couple had moved into north-end home only two days before basement fire

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by Maxime Bernier

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by former Tory… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt health care, declared about… Continue reading

Supreme Court ruling corks B.C. vintners’ hopes for free trade of Canadian wines

VANCOUVER — The Supreme Court of Canada ruling upholding interprovincial trade laws… Continue reading

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

MONTREAL — Babe the pig spends his days sleeping, going for walks… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month