Tom Watson wins Par 3 Contest and Nicklaus’ grandson brings him to tears

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golf’s greats — and their grandsons — got the Masters off to a dramatic start.

The 68-year-old Tom Watson won the Par 3 Contest.

The 15-year-old Gary Nicklaus aced the ninth hole as the caddie for his grandfather Jack Nicklaus.

Watson would have damaged his chances to win another Masters when he was the surprising winner of the contest at 6-under par on Wednesday. Known as a jinx, no one has ever won the Par 3 contest and the Masters in the same year. So, Watson will have to wait for a second green jacket. Actually the two-time of the Masters stopped playing the event two years so he might as well win the contest.

“After I birdied the first four holes, I said let’s go for it,” Watson said.

The previous oldest winner of the Par 3 Contest was Sam Sneed at 61 in 1974.

Gary Nicklaus, known as GT, scored his first-ever ace and had his grandfather in tears in a wild celebration. The 78-year-old Nicklaus finished tied for fourth at 4-under par. Their playing partner was 82-year-old Gary Player who finished tied for 10th.

Nicklaus, the six-time Masters champion, said he ranks the hole-in-one by his grandson as his number one golf memory.

“To watch your grandson to that is special,” said a still choked up Nicklaus said.

Gary Nicklaus, the son of Gary who caddied for his father during his 1986 Masters win, said he was just trying to hit the ball on the green.

“For that to happen was unbelievable,” Gary Nicklaus said. “… It was surreal.”

Nicklaus said he asked his grandson three days ago whether he wanted to take the last tee shot. When he agreed, Nicklaus said he told the youngster he would get a hole-in-one.

Nick Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters finished tied for second at 5-under par and Adam Hadwin and Chez Reavie finished tied for fourth with Nicklaus.

Previous story
Canada’s Gushue beats Norway 8-2 with unusual strategy in men’s world curling
Next story
DeRozan, Lowry return to form to lead Raptors to crucial 96-78 win over Celtics

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month