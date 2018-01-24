Final preparations for the eighth Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic midget hockey tournament at the Bower community rinks on Boyce Street in Red Deer are underway. The tournament runs Friday to Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic this weekend in Red Deer

Eighth annual midget hockey tournament to run Friday to Sunday at the Bower community rinks

Young hockey players will feel like NHL stars this weekend in Red Deer at the eighth Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic.

Eight teams, three from Red Deer and five from out of town, will play in the annual midget tournament at the Bower community rinks on Boyce Street Friday to Sunday.

“We just put this on for the love of the game and to give back to the community and these kids,” said Al Sim, tournament founder.

“These kids get to act like a pro hockey player for a weekend. They’re treated like pros where they come into the dressing room their jersey’s laid out and set up for them, there are live national anthems.”

Every year the tournament has a different theme for team jerseys. This year, all jerseys will be based off hockey movies. Attendees may recognize jerseys from films such as Slap Shot, The Mighty Ducks and Miracle.

Forty-seven teams applied for the five out-of-town spots, Sim said. The tournament has “grown like crazy” over its eight years, he added.

“The first year we were borrowing … and just finding anything we could to act as temporary dressing rooms. But over the years we’ve made some money so we’ve been able to build our own,” he said.

There are 15 structures – benches, dressing rooms and penalty boxes – set up for the tournament.

“It looks like there’s a festival – it’s a town with a town,” Sim said. “It has its own feel and all the structures kind of match the old wood look of the boards. It’s a lot of fun.”

The setup has gone smoothly this year, he said.

“Five of the past seven years we’ve battled plus temperatures, where ice was melting,” said Sim. “It’ll be a little chilly Friday night, but other than that we’re fully stocked and ready.”

For the first time, the tournament will feature a Heritage Jr. B league game between the Red Deer Vipers and Mountainview Colts Saturday at 9 p.m.

There will also be three Summit Series games for seven- and eight-year-old Red Deer Minor Hockey players – one Friday and two Saturday.

There will be live music Friday and Saturday too.

Hundreds are expected to come to the tournament throughout the weekend.

Sim said the event wouldn’t be doable without the support of the three Red Deer teams, their families and the volunteers.

For the full tournament schedule, visit www.tommygunswinterclassic.com.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Portable dressing rooms are set up at the Bower community rinks on Boyce Street in Red Deer for the eighth Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic midget hockey tournament, which runs Friday to Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
McCarty scores two, Rebels snap losing streak
Next story
Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Water advisory nearing four month mark on Sunchild First Nation

It’s been nearly four months since some people on the Sunchild First… Continue reading

Red Deer artist is educating Calgary students about the Blackfoot culture

Ryan Jason Allen Willert is painting murals at two schools

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake moves to ensure future water supply

Town’s drinking water comes from wells that were able to handle population of 18,000

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month