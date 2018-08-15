Top NCAA basketball teams have fond memories of trips to Canada

The Duke Blue Devils aren’t the first prominent NCAA basketball team to come play in Canada.

A rule allowing NCAA teams to make one out-of-country trip every four years, which comes along with 10 extra practices, has caused a steady stream of squads to cross the border in recent years. Duke, featuring top Canadian rookie R.J. Barrett, begins a three-game Canadian tour against U Sports teams on Wednesday night in Mississauga, Ont.

While NCAA teams have won the majority of games, not all U Sports teams have not been pushovers. Perennial powerhouse Carleton, for example, has notched double-digit wins over Cincinnati, Ole Miss and South Dakota State this month.

Here’s a look at previous Canadian visits by some of the biggest hoops schools in the United States:

Kansas men (2004 at Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C.; 2008 at Ottawa)

Kansas won all five of its Canadian games. The highlight was a trip to Ottawa before a national championship in 2008. The Jayhawks edged Carleton 84-83 in the showcase game at the Canadian Tire Centre, the home of the Ottawa Senators.

———

Florida men (2006 at St. Catharines, Ont.)

The reigning NCAA champion Gators filled the gym at Brock University for a one-game appearance. The Gators crushed Brock 107-51, kicking off a season in which Florida would go on to defend its title. The Billy Donovan-coached team featured the likes of Al Horford and Joakim Noah.

———

Villanova men (2007, at Ottawa)

Coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats played three games in the nation’s capital, winning by double digits against Queen’s, Carleton and Ottawa. The Wildcats went on to reach the Sweet 16 that season.

———

Kentucky men (2010, at Windsor, Ont.)

Coach John Calipari’s second season running the Wildcats kicked off in southwestern Ontario, where Kentucky won a pair of games against Windsor and also beat Western. Led by point guard Brandon Knight, now with the Phoenix Suns, the Wildcats went on to reach the Final Four that season.

———

Syracuse men (2013, at Ottawa and Montreal)

The Orange, coming off a Final Four appearance and bringing in Canadian point guard Tyler Ennis, knocked off Carleton in overtime in a thriller at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Jim Boeheim-coached squad also posted easy wins over Ottawa, Bishop’s and McGill.

———

Connecticut women (2017, at Toronto)

The top-ranked Huskies scheduled a game in Toronto, in part to celebrate the career of Canadian star Kia Nurse. The Hamilton native scored 24 points as Connecticut blasted Duquesne 104-52 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre at Ryerson University.

Previous story
Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Just Posted

Forest fire smoke alert for Central Alberta

Poor air quality and reduced visibility

Ponoka liquor store robbed

One suspect charged so far

Women’s Outreach looking for school supplies for low income Central Albertans

With the back-to-school season upon us, Women’s Outreach is looking to the… Continue reading

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of… Continue reading

As service refusals make headlines, experts say businesses usually in the wrong

Two Canadian businesses that recently made headlines for refusing customers have learned… Continue reading

Irregular asylum claims increased in July after two months of decline

OTTAWA — The number of irregular border crossers in Canada went up… Continue reading

Knocking down statues no way to address a troubled history, McKenna says

OTTAWA — The minister responsible for Parks Canada says tearing down statues… Continue reading

Turning on Trump doesn’t buy credibility for black Americans

WASHINGTON — For years, Omarosa Manigault Newman stood at Donald Trump’s side,… Continue reading

Senior Chinese monk accused of sexual misconduct quits post

BEIJING — One of China’s most high-profile Buddhist monks has resigned from… Continue reading

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A priest raped a 7-year-old girl while he was… Continue reading

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

GENOA, Italy — Italian emergency workers pulled two more bodies out of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month