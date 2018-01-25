Toronto Argonauts leaving door open for Wilder Jr. to have change of heart

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are leaving the door open for running back James Wilder Jr. to have a change of heart.

On Wednesday, Wilder announced he was skipping the upcoming season after Toronto refused to re-negotiate his present contract or release him outright to pursue NFL opportunities. The Argos responded Thursday by stating they’ve not spoken to neither Wilder Jr. nor his agent about extending or restructuring his deal.

Wilder Jr., 25, said he earned $56,000 with Toronto last year. He remains under contract with the Argos through 2018 but wouldn’t play to safeguard against a potential “career-ending injury.”

“As per league rules, all players entering the CFL must sign a minimum two-year contract,” the Argos said in a statement. “James Wilder Jr. is currently entering the second year of that entry contract.

“League rules also state that teams, whether in the CFL or NFL, are prohibited from contacting any player currently under contract. We certainly hope he changes his stance and would welcome his return.”

The six-foot-three, 232-pound Wilder Jr. enjoyed a stellar first season with Toronto. After starting the year playing primarily special teams, Wilder Jr. became the Argos’ starting running back and in 10 starts ran for 872 yards (7.2-yard average) and five TDs while adding 51 catches for 533 yards.

That earned Wilder Jr. the CFL’s top rookie award. He capped his season by helping Toronto beat Calgary 27-24 in the Grey Cup game at TD Place in Ottawa.

After helping the Seminoles win an American college football title, Wilder Jr. entered the ‘14 NFL draft as a junior but was bypassed. He spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-15) and Buffalo Bills (2016) before signing with Toronto.

Wilder Jr.’s father, James, was a former NFL running back with Tampa Bay (1981-89), Washington (1990) and Detroit (1990). He remains the Buccaneers all-time rushing leader (5,957 yards).

Previous story
Canada looks to dispatch Mexico and qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
Next story
Four Rebels crack NHL Central Scouting list (With video)

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people’s minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month