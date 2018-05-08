Toronto Argonauts veteran kicker Swayze Waters enjoying fatherhood

Swayze Waters’ off-season workouts are not so lonely anymore.

Now when he’s on the field kicking or working out, Waters is often joined by Taitum, his 18-month-old son. The exuberance of youth is a welcomed change for the Toronto Argonauts veteran kicker/punter.

“He’s at that fun age,” Waters said in a telephone interview. “He’s running around and laughing and is really coming into his own with his personality.

“In what can be a lonely position practising, he’s brought a lot of life to. It’s a joy to watch him run around and grow up and be a part of what God is allowing me to do in playing professional football. That’s been so much fun.”

Waters, 30, is preparing for his second stint in Toronto. He spent parts of four seasons with the club (2012-15) and was the CFL’s top special-teams player honour in 2014 before signing with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in February 2016.

He was released six months later but returned to Canada in 2017, splitting last season with the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos before rejoining the Argos as a free agent last February. Waters has made 112-of-142 field goals (78.9 per cent) over his CFL career — his best season being ‘14 when he hit on 47-of-52 attempts (90.4 per cent) — and sports a solid 46.9-yard punting average

He and his wife, Kendal, are happy to be returning to familiar surroundings.

“You always can step into it with a little bit of picking up with the momentum that you left off with even though that’s been a few years now,” Waters said. “There’s a sense of belonging and identity that comes with it.

“There’s still a handful of guys who were with that 2012 team when I first got to Toronto are still there and seeing those guys and teaming back up with them, yeah, there’s some familiarity that’s comforting and exciting. But this is a new team and so I still will have to get to know a lot of guys and find my place on the team.”

However, he’s coming back a changed man.

“It (fatherhood) has changed everything, really,” he said. ”I remember early on in my career, when I was 21 or 22, being in the locker room and guys having their kids in there after the game and always thinking that was so cool.

“But with the average career being what it is, I knew the odds I’d be that guy one day were low. I was able to do that last year, bring Taitum on the field with me and into the locker room, and those are the little things I’m excited about.”

This off-season, Waters converted the garage at his Jackson, Miss., residence into a gym so he could spent more time at home. That’s allowed Taitum to join his father during workouts.

“He’ll come out there and start doing squats or grab the hand roller and start rolling out his legs like I do,” Waters said. “It’s a reminder to me that he’s watching everything I do.

“I want to be a great example and I want him to succeed far beyond what I’m able to. Having him around and even the little things he’s picking up watching me play football is motivation to be a great father.”

Waters fondly remembers the impact his father, Joel, had on his life growing up.

“My dad taught me a lot,” he said. “Most of what he taught me he didn’t teach me with his words, he taught me from spending time with me and me watching him and seeing how he interacted with others, how he treated other people and worked.

“That’s helped shape me into who I am and that’s the same thing I hope to pass on even more to my son. I hope he’s an even better man than I am because of what I instill in him and what my dad instilled in me.”

In 2014, Waters changed his jersey from No. 30 to No. 34 to honour Tait Hendrix, Waters’ best friend and a former high school teammate who died in a motorcycle accident at age 27. When Taitum was born, the Waters tweaked the spelling of his first name in memory of Hendrix.

“My wife and I wanted to do something to remember and honour Tait but we didn’t know how we were going to do it,” Waters said. “We had Tatum down on our list and figured, ‘You know what? We could just change the spelling and do something a little bit different.’

“My name is pretty unique so we kind of keep that unique name thing going but it was mainly to honour a friend.”

Previous story
Mariners’ pitcher James Paxton returns to Canada as their strikeout champion
Next story
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov defeats Benoit Paire in three sets at Madrid Open

Just Posted

Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council

A supervised consumption site may be in Red Deer’s future after council… Continue reading

Central Alberta leads province in motorcycle-related deaths

Six dead so far this season

Red Deer County passes cannabis retailer rules

All cannabis retail applications must be approved by municipal planning commission

Red Deer County wrestling with acreage livestock regulations

County council asked staff to fine tune new regulations for keeping livestock for personal use

Turning Point reaches its 30th year

Birthday barbecue to be held Wednesday

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner to give wheelchair to Humboldt Bronco

The 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner will donate his wheelchair to… Continue reading

Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival this weekend in Red Deer

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer. There are… Continue reading

5 survival strategies for camping on a budget

Exploring nature and sleeping under the stars can be viewed as an… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month