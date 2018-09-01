Toronto Blue Jays claim right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. off waivers

MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Leiter Jr. is the son of former major-league pitcher Mark Leiter and the nephew of ex-Blue Jays pitcher Al Leiter.

Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment by the Phillies last month after they acquired former Blue Jays star outfielder Jose Bautista from the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA in 16 innings with the Phillies this year.

The Blue Jays also selected left-hander Jose Fernandez to the active roster and recalled right-handers Sean Reid-Foley and Taylor Guerrieri from triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Murphy Smith was designated for assignment

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Federer faces Kyrgios in 3rd round at US Open
Next story
Mbappe scores and gets sent off as PSG wins 4-2 at Nimes

Just Posted

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Red Deerians joined dancers from around the world for an international flash… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Deal, or no NAFTA deal, uncertainty means consumers lose out, say experts

OTTAWA — Under almost any normal circumstance, the negotiation of a trade… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games: Shawna Pearman knows all about the athlete experience

Volunteer profile: Shawna Pearman, long track speedskating sport lead Meet Shawna Pearman,… Continue reading

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month