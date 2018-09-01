Toronto Blue Jays claim right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. off waivers

MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Leiter Jr. is the son of former major-league pitcher Mark Leiter and the nephew of ex-Blue Jays pitcher Al Leiter.

Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment by the Phillies last month after they acquired former Blue Jays star outfielder Jose Bautista from the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA in 16 innings with the Phillies this year.

The Blue Jays also selected left-hander Jose Fernandez to the active roster and recalled right-handers Sean Reid-Foley and Taylor Guerrieri from triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Murphy Smith was designated for assignment

