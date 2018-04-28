Toronto FC and Chicago play to 2-2 draw

Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto while Alex Bono made six saves.

Alan Gordon scored the tying goal in second-half injury time for Chicago (2-3-2). Bastian Schweinsteiger had the other goal for the Fire and Richard Sanchez made two saves.

The Reds were playing with a depleted back end as defenders Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Nick Hagglund (hamstring), Drew Moor (quad), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Justin Morrow (calf) were all unavailable for selection. Jozy Altidore, who was injured in Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League final, was also out.

With the draw, Toronto (1-4-1) avoided a third consecutive loss in MLS play.

Schweinsteiger got Chicago on the board in the 69th minute as his header off Diego Campos’ corner kick got past Bono.

In the dying seconds, Gordon put home the rebound off Schweinsteiger’s shot to pull the Fire even.

Osorio put Toronto on the board in the eighth minute by tapping in a Sebastian Giovinco cross for his first goal of the season. The Reds appeared to take a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute when Giovinco one-timed a Nicolas Hasler feed past Sanchez, but Hasler was ruled offside after video review.

Vazquez doubled Toronto’s lead in the 22nd minute as his chip shot landed just inside the far post.

Chicago had plenty of opportunities in the first half. Two minutes after Osorio opened the scoring, Elliot Collier had an excellent chance but Bono managed to get enough of his hand on the shot to deflect it wide.

Collier had another opportunity in the area in the 30th minute after a cross from Aleksandar Katai, but Bono made a diving save.

In the 38th minute, a video review showed Ashtone Morgan took down Nikolic in the area. However, Bono made the save on the ensuing penalty kick from Schweinsteiger.

Notes: There was a moment of silence before the game to honour those who died in Monday’s van attack in north Toronto. … The Reds will continue their three-game homestand on Friday against the Philadelphia Union.

