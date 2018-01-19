Toronto FC drafts for need and signs homegrown midfielder Liam Fraser

PHILADELPHIA — Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko rolled the dice Friday at the MLS SuperDraft, picking up US$50,000 in targeted allocation money along the way.

Picking 23rd and last in the first round, Bezbatchenko switched picks with Minnesota — hoping that Louisville defender-midfielder Tim Kubel would be available five picks further down the draft.

He was, and Bezbatchenko got his man, plus the 50k.

“We took a little bit of a risk but we got the money — which was needed,” Bezbatchenko said as the floor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center emptied out.

Targeted allocation money, which can be used to help finance the acquisition of an elite player or to pay down his salary cap hit, is always welcome. And Toronto has several targets, with an attacking winger high on the priority list.

“We’re looking at a few (players),” Bezbatchenko said. “I wouldn’t say anything is imminent but we want to take our time and make sure that the players who come fit our locker-room and make us better, rather than take any big risk.”

The MLS champions wrapped up the second round by taking Western Michigan goalkeeper Drew Shepherd 46th overall.

Also Friday, Toronto signed midfielder Liam Fraser as a homegrown player — making him the 16th academy player in club history to sign for the first team.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed during 52 appearances in three seasons for TFC II. He has also played for Canada’s under-20 team and was recently called into the national under-23 training camp.

TFC officials feel the time is right for Fraser to step up.

“Hard to describe how much this means to me,” Fraser said on social media.

The Stuttgart-born Kubel, meanwhile, fills a need for Toronto in that he can play right fullback in a back four or wingback in a 3-5-2.

With Nicolas Hasler moving up to replace free agent Steven Beitashour, whose signing with Los Angeles FC is expected to be announced soon, and Raheem Edwards now in Montreal, Kubel offers depth.

Bezbatchenko said the 24-year-old German has been on Toronto’s radar since his freshman year when he was considered for a Generation Adidas contract as an elite upperclassman.

“He’s a player who grew up playing as a forward and then at one point he was converted to a back,” said Bezbatchenko.

“He’s very comfortable with the ball,” he added. “He can take it down the wing but he can also cut inside and eliminate men on the inside.”

The GM also called Kubel a mature player after time with the FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund academies.

“He’s a smart player. He’s grown up in a professional environment,” said Bezbatchenko.

For that reason, the GM believes the German will fit in in the TFC locker-room. Plus the MLS represents a second shot at a pro career. “He seems like a player who’s hungry.”

Kubel had 21 goals and 26 assists in 82 appearances in four years at Louisville. As a senior, he was named a United Soccer Coaches (USC) First Team All-American and earned USC First Team All-South Region and All-Atlantic Coast Conference honours.

Unlike quite a few other clubs, Toronto has international roster spots available and can use one on Kubel should they sign him.

The only internationals currently on the roster are Hasler, Sebastian Giovinco, Chris Mavinga and Victor Vazquez.

Japan’s Tsubasa Endoh, whose option was not picked up after last season, will likely get an invitation to training camp.

Panama midfielder Armando Cooper may have priced himself out of the Toronto market and Norwegian defender-midfielder Oyvind Alseth is said to be considering his options. French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou has moved into a coaching role at the Toronto academy.

All should be revealed Monday when Toronto reveals its training camp roster and players report.

The 23-year-old Shepherd, who spent four seasons at Western Michigan University, also fills a need with No. 3 ‘keeper Mark Pais released in the off-season.

A USC Second Team All-American and USC Academic All-American as a senior, he finished his collegiate career with a record of 30-12-10 and 29 clean sheets.

Shepherd was drafted after showing well at a club combine.

“We liked Drew’s physical presence and his comfort with the ball at his feet,” said Bezbatchenko.

Toronto is well-stocked in goal in the first team with starter Alex Bono and backup Clint Irwin.

Shepherd made headlines last October when his head collided with a Michigan State player’s leg in a game. After receiving medical attention, he was helped by trainers to his feet but fainted en route to the sideline.

He then had to wait more than 30 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Shepherd returned to set school record for goalkeeper single-season wins (16), single-season shutouts (13), consecutive shutouts in a season (6) and career shutouts (29).

Neither Toronto pick was at the draft.

