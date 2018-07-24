Toronto FC looks to dispatch Ottawa in Canadian Championship semifinal

TORONTO — While Toronto FC is still mired near the bottom of the MLS standings, the mood is a little more upbeat these days.

The return of star striker Jozy Altidore, Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez and influential defender Chris Mavinga on the weekend helped MLS champion Toronto (5-11-4) to a much-needed 2-1 win in Chicago.

“I thought we were more connected as a group,” coach Greg Vanney said. “We looked a little bit tighter. We looked a little bit more like ourselves, which is a baseline for us now moving forward in this stretch.”

Only defenders Drew Moor (quad) and Brazil’s Auro (hamstring) are still working their way back for fitness. The team continues to manage Vazquez’s minutes — he saw 10 minutes action off the bench in Chicago — due to knee inflammation.

Toronto, in ninth spot in the East, gets another chance to climb the table Saturday when it hosts Chicago (6-11-5). But first up are Ottawa Fury FC in Wednesday’s second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal at BMO Field.

Toronto won the first leg 1-0 on the strength of a Jonathan Osorio goal.

The almost full roster gives Vanney options Wednesday.

“It’s a little bit of a puzzle,” he said. “Obviously the position we are within the league, we want to try to maximize our ability to get points in the league. At the same time, we want to make sure we take advantage of the good setup game that we had there (in Ottawa) and we can finish off the series.”

It’s a balancing act as he tries to give players returning from injury minutes to regain match fitness while looking not to grind down others who have had to pick up the slack.

The hope is the real TFC will finally show itself.

“We know we have talent. We know we have the ability,” said Vanney. “We were 2 1/2 months ago, three months ago, arguably the best team in CONCACAF. We won everything last year. We know we have the quality.

“It’s just given what everybody’s gone through over the course of the season, how quickly can we find our top form and go on a run. I think everybody in our locker room and on our team believes that it’s something we can still do and can fulfil.”

Like Toronto, the Fury are coming off a weekend win. Stoppage-time goals by Tony Taylor and Kevin Oliveira gave the USL squad a 2-0 victory over visiting Nashville SC.

Ottawa goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau says the Fury will need to be aggressive in Toronto.

“It will be difficult, we know it. It’s not going to be easy,” said Crepeau. “But if they came here and win 1-0, we can do the same thing and win this game.”

Newly acquired rookie striker Jon Bakero, who came over from Chicago in exchange for midfielder Nico Hasler, could be part of TFC’s matchday squad Wednesday. Toronto also got US$50,000 in general allocation money in the deal.

BMO Field looks to be more sedate than usual Wednesday given a ban on supporter group privileges such as flags and drums in the wake of a fiery display at last week’s game in Ottawa.

The Montreal Impact take a 1-0 lead into Vancouver in the other Canadian Championship semfinal Wednesday.

—-

OTTAWA (8-8-3, USL) AT TORONTO (5-11-4, MLS)

FORM — Ottawa has won three of its last four (3-1-0) in USL play. Toronto is 1-1-1 in its last three league outings.

CANADIAN CONTENT — Both teams started seven Canadians in the opening leg.

TORONTO TIES — Ottawa midfielder Chris Manella is a former Toronto FC homegrown player, joining the TFC academy at 15. Goalkeeper David Monsalve was called up by TFC as an injury relief player during its inaugural MLS season in 2007. Fury GM Julian de Guzman was a designated player for Toronto, playing 65 league games for the MLS club from 2009 to 2012.

Previous story
Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees
Next story
Alaphilippe wins protest-hit 16th stage of Tour de France

Just Posted

Entering Canada no ‘free ticket’ to stay, Goodale tells MPs on asylum seekers

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has made it clear that simply entering… Continue reading

Red Deer council adopts new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Girl injured when black bear swipes tent at Manitoba backcountry campsite

WHITESHELL, Man. — Officials in Manitoba say an eight-year-old girl was injured… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of killing his wife and daughters wants a new lawyer

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna, B.C., man accused of killing his wife… Continue reading

WATCH: Rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec Building a thrilling, scary experience

Advocate reporter chronicles his trip down the 13-storey buildling

B.C.’s North Shore Search and Rescue concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

TORONTO — The number of guns obtained legally in Canada but are… Continue reading

Brief evacuation order lifted as wildfire crews in B.C. hit hard at new blaze

VANCOUVER — A wildfire cut Highway 1 through British Columbia’s southern Interior… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Danforth Avenue gathered for a prayer service… Continue reading

Salmonella contamination prompts recall of goldfish crackers

OTTAWA — A brand of Pepperidge Farm goldfish crackers are being recalled… Continue reading

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month