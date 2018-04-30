Toronto Maple Leafs say Lamoriello will not return as GM next season

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs say that Lou Lamoriello will not return as general manager next season.

Team president Brendan Shanahan says when Lamoriello was hired three years ago, the plan was Lamoriello to serve as GM for three years and then transition to senior adviser for four years.

In a news release, Shanahan says he informed Lamoriello this morning that he was not going to deviate from that plan.

Shanahan adds that he will now focus all of his attention towards making a decision regarding the team’s next general manager.

Lamoriello and Shanahan are expected to provide more details on a conference call this afternoon.

The Maple Leafs had a 105-point regular season but were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs last week.

