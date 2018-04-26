Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas (17) eyes the ball against Washington Wizards centre Marcin Gortat (13) during second half game five of round one, NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Raptors look to win in Washington and wrap up the Wizards

TORONTO — Raptors guard Delon Wright refused to take the bait Thursday when asked about some trash-talk from Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Wizards forward slid in a barb after Wednesday’s 108-98 Game 5 loss in Toronto. Wright was a key man on the night, scoring 11 of his bench-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Raptors take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

“The next game is a different story,” Oubre told the Washington Post. “We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home. You can kind of chalk it up as the same story.”

Asked about the comment, Wright chuckled.

“Yeah I saw it,” he said. “That’s just his opinion. I didn’t play as good as I did at home there but he made it sound like I was just a total bust. We’ll see (in) Game 6.”

As he walked away from reporters, he suggested he might have a fuller response after the game “when we win.”

The Raptors head to Washington, looking to wrap up the Wizards on Friday by notching the first away victory of the series. Toronto lost Games 3 and 4 there, reverting to some bad old habits.

“We need to go out there, execute the game plan, play our game,” said point guard Kyle Lowry. “Understand where we are. We’re on the road. We understand that things are going to be a bit different but we’ve got to stay focused.”

With backup point guard Fred VanVleet nursing a shoulder injury, the minutes are up for both Lowry and Wright. Coach Dwane Casey hopes Wright will continue his fine work from Game 5, taking shots he passed up in a tentative fourth quarter in Game 4.

“He’s got the green light,” Casey said of Wright, who turned 26 Wednesday. “He’s a very good three-point shooter … If the game gives him the three-point shot, he’s got to take it.”

Casey had complained about some “uncharacteristic” play from his team in the two losses in Washington, pointing to shots not taken and increased turnovers.

Wednesday was more to his liking — Toronto had 10 turnovers, down from 18 in each of Game 3 and 4 — although rebounding was an issue. The Raptors were outrebounded 38-20 in the first three quarters before pulling down 15 to the Wizards’ 12 in the final quarter.

Casey said the Raptor guards had to do a better job of corraling rebounds from long-distance shots.

Toronto also loosed centre Jonas Valanciunas off the bench in the fourth quarter Wednesday. The big man responded with six points and seven rebounds in the quarter.

Casey said he had his reasons for opting to use Valanciunas in the business end of the game but declined to share them other than to say “I go with my gut.”

As for VanVleet’s status, Casey was non-committal.

“I’m sure his shoulder still hurts but he was here today, (he) worked out today. He’s day-to-day.”

VanVleet played just two minutes 49 seconds in Game 2, his lone action of the series.

If needed, Game 7 would be Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.

Previous story
Canada out at under-18 hockey championship after quarterfinal loss to Czechs
Next story
Leggett credits fiancee Christin Price for quick recovery from torn Achilles

Just Posted

Willie Littlechild grateful for life in sports

the 74-year-old was inducted into the Canada Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

Man charged with sex offences aiming to resolve charges

Stuart Peter Hunt is facing more than dozen charges related to child sexual exploitation offences

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

High school students show off their skills at Red Deer College

Central Alberta students competed in the Skills Canada Alberta competition at RDC Thursday

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in days after rampage

TORONTO — Grief over the deadly van attack that took place on… Continue reading

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month