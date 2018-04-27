Toronto Raptors through to next round with 102-92 win over Wizards

Toronto Raptors through to next round with win over Wizards

Raptors 102 Wizards 92

WASHINGTON — Dwane Casey had been asked the question so many times since the post-season began: Sure the Raptors’ second unit was excellent in the regular season, but could they carry that over to the playoffs, when the arena lights are the brightest and the stars step up their games?

Friday, in the Raptors’ biggest game so far this season — and on the road — the Toronto Raptors coach and his “bench mob” answered with an emphatic yes.

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, but it was the bench, finally complete with the return of Fred VanVleet, that came up big in a 102-92 victory over Washington. The Raptors clinched the series four games to two, and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight season.

“I’m still looking for that manual that says you can’t play your second unit. They’re too young, they’re too this, they’re too that. As long as they’re productive, they’re going to play,” said Casey. “They’ve been good to us all year, and they closed it out for us tonight.”

DeMar DeRozan added 16 points for Toronto, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 11 in an energetic performance.

The home team had won each of the first five games of the series, the Raptors taking a 3-2 lead with Wednesday’s 108-98 victory at the Air Canada Centre. But Toronto was intent on preventing a Game 7.

The Raptors trailed by 12 points early, but kept their composure. Behind 78-73 to start the fourth quarter, the Raptors’ second unit galloped out to a 15-5 run, steered by VanVleet, who’d played less than three minutes in the previous five games due to a shoulder injury.

“(I felt) super comfortable,” VanVleet said. “That’s just kinda the person I am, the player I am, on the road, hostile environment. I just wanted to be a support guy out there to kinda ease the storm a little bit. Running the team and playing defence and stuff, I can do those things in my sleep. It’s just gonna take a little bit to get the scoring.”

A Siakam dunk punctuated the run and put Toronto up by five points with 6:51 to play. Siakam took flight for another dunk that stretched the Raptors’ lead to 96-88, then four consecutive points by Lowry made it a 10-point game with 1:55 to play, sending heartbroken Washington fans pouring toward the exits.

VanVleet had five points, four rebounds, and four assists, but the backup guard’s toughness and infectious confidence, said Casey, changed the game’s momentum.

“We tried not to make a big deal out of it while he was out, keep the other guys motivated, but he was the difference,” Casey said. “That little group has a playing personality that he does make a difference with that group. He is the engine, the toughness. It is that little birdie on the shoulder, and I thought it really propelled Pascal and those other guys to give them a sense of confidence.”

That little group would outscore Washington’s bench 17-2, which came as no surprise to DeRozan.

“It’s nothing new to us,” DeRozan said. “Like I said, them guys been doing it all year, been countless games where our starters didn’t even see the fourth quarter because of our bench. What those guys are capable of … they’re capable of going out there and playing against starters on the other team and competing at a high level.”

Previous story
Hellebuyck has 47 saves as Jets top Predators in Game 1 of 2nd-round series

Just Posted

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

Pharmacare to be discussed in Red Deer

Meeting hosted by Red Deer District Labour Council

Updated: Killed and injured workers remembered

Ceremony at city hall honoured 166 workers killed or injured on the job in Alberta last year

Hellebuyck has 47 saves as Jets top Predators in Game 1 of 2nd-round series

Jets 4 Predators 1 NASHVILLE — Connor Hellebuyck made 47 saves to… Continue reading

Photo: Window washing in Red Deer

Nice day to wash windows

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Spring pruning

City of Red Deer parks employee Tyler Bennett was busy with his… Continue reading

Tweets about tragic events are a social media minefield, experts warn

TORONTO — Think before you post, social media experts say after an… Continue reading

Trudeau urged to press G7 leaders for $1.3 billion for girls’ education

OTTAWA — A coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations has asked Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Provinces need more info about marijuana impairment testing technology: B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Jazz Fest: Opening joy tempered by the loss of a Neville

NEW ORLEANS — The 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month