Trampolinist Jeremy Chartier will lead Canada into Youth Olympic Games

Trampolinist Jeremy Chartier will be Canada’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 17-year-old from Montreal will lead a team of 72 Canadian athletes (ages 15-18) into the Buenos Aires Obelisk on Saturday.

Chartier won world age group titles in 2015 and 2017. In 2018, he captured gold medals at the Canadian junior championships and junior Pan American championships.

“It is a great honour to carry my beloved country’s flag into this Olympic competition,” Chartier said. “Some stress and responsibility come with this gift, but it is with a big smile that I will walk with my companions on Oct. 6, honoured to be behind my flag and proud of our great nation.”

Chartier is the second trampolinist in a row to lead Canada into a Summer Games competition, following two-time Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan at Rio 2016.

“Jeremy is an incredible young man who at just 17 years old has demonstrated what it truly means to be Olympic both in competition and in the community,” Canada chef de mission Bruny Surin said. “His passion to promote fair play and equality in sport has turned him into a young role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes, all of which reflects what the Youth Olympic Games stands for.”

Canada’s Youth Olympic Games flag-bearer is selected by a Canadian Olympic Committee selection group composed of two representatives from the COC Athletes’ Commission, the chef de mission and the COC executive director, games and international relations, who is a non-voting member.

The Youth Olympic Games, featuring 206 countries, run until Oct. 18.

Previous story
Stampeders look to become first CFL team to clinch home playoff game
Next story
Veteran midfielder Diana Matheson looks to help lead Canadian women to World Cup

Just Posted

Hwy 2 south of Red Deer reopened

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case –… Continue reading

RDC — and the Red Deer-area — are adapting to energy efficiencies

Sustainability-minded “kids are coming” and everybody needs to adapt, says RDC’s president

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Recounts in N.B. that could influence which party controls legislature

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Recounts are being held today in two New… Continue reading

Canada can claim at least partial success of progressive agenda in USMCA

OTTAWA — Was Canada’s pursuit of a “progressive” trade agenda a help… Continue reading

Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a… Continue reading

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Most Read