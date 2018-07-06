Montreal Alouettes’ Stefan Logan grimaces in pain following a tackle during second half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Montreal, Friday, July 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Trevor Harris throws 3 TDs to lift Redblacks over Alouettes

Redblacks 28 Alouettes 18

MONTREAL — Trevor Harris threw touchdown passes to J.C. Beaulieu, Brad Sinopoli and Noel Thomas in the first half and the Ottawa Redblacks held on for a 28-18 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

Lewis Ward added a pair of field goals for the Redblacks (2-1), who rebounded from a loss last week in Calgary.

Tyrell Sutton scored the first rushing TD of the season and rookie Chris Harper caught his first career TD pass for the Alouettes (1-3), winners last week in Saskatchewan who have not won consecutive games since 2016.

Harris led a six-play drive from the opening kickoff capped by a 46-yard TD catch by Beaulieu, who the Alouettes traded to Ottawa in the off-season for fullback Patrick Lavoie. It was Beaulieu’s first receiving TD since June 25, 2015.

The Alouettes answered with a five-play drive finished with a two-yard TD plunge by Sutton.

Montreal led 8-6 when Ottawa took over with a short field goal from Ward 12:51 of the first quarter, a 37-yard TD pass to Sinopoli at 9:59 of the second and a nine-yard scoring pass to Thomas with six seconds left in the half.

Ottawa added a 31-yard Ward field goal to open the second half.

On the opening drive of the fourth quarter, Jeff Mathews, who made his first start for Montreal, found Eugene Lewis for 65 yards and then hit Harper in the end zone with a 14-yard toss at 2:22. Boris Bede added a 43-yard field goal at 5:55.

The Alouettes lost their top receiver Chris Williams to a suspected hamstring strain in the first quarter.

Announced attendance was 16,718.

