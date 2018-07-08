Trout leads stellar AL outfield for All-Star Game

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts have been voted into the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, creating a dream outfield for the American League.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

The rosters for the July 17 game in Washington were unveiled Sunday night.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.

Previous story
World Cup flop Spain parts ways with emergency coach Hierro

Just Posted

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Students at Red Deer school learn to give back

Youth in Philanthropy program introduced at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

‘Hurdle after hurdle:’ P.E.I. drive-in owner says Disney policy hurting theatres

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. — The owner of a drive-in theatre in Prince Edward… Continue reading

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Ondaatje’s ‘The English Patient’ voted best Man Booker Prize winner in 50 years

LONDON — Michael Ondaatje’s “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month