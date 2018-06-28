Tunisia tops Panama 2-1 for first World Cup win in 40 years

Tunisia 2 Panama 1

SARANSK, Russia — Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef ensured their nation’s World Cup slump wouldn’t enter a fifth decade.

Khazri’s hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted Tunisia to a 2-1 triumph over Panama on Thursday night. It came about 15 minutes after the Rennes striker’s pinpoint pass produced Ben Youssef’s equalizer on a redirection off of his right instep.

“We wanted to snatch the victory and I wanted to score and I did,” Ben Youssef said. “This is great day for Tunisia.”

Panama is still looking for a maiden World Cup victory — or draw, for that matter. But it took its first ever lead in World Cup play in the 33rd minute through an own-goal when Jose Luis Rodriguez’s hard, left-footed shot deflected off of Tunisia’s Yassine Meriah.

Both Group G teams were already eliminated going into the match. Tunisia hadn’t won a World Cup game since a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 1978. The Carthage Eagles then failed to win any of their next 13 World Cup matches, a streak that ended in somewhat expected fashion.

“When we landed in this group we knew very well that our best hope was to come third in this group,” Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul said.

Tunisia looked more competitive in losses to England and Belgium than Panama. Tunisia nearly earned a draw with England, but lost on a late goal by Harry Kane.

Tunisia also has more accomplished club professionals in its squad, but it was missing several players because of injuries.

In addition to dealing with the absence of defender Dylan Bronn, Tunisia had to start 33-year-old third-choice goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi because its other keepers were injured.

“Thanks to our goalkeeper, we didn’t concede many goals and we got the three points,” Maaloul said. “This is what matters.”

Statistically, Panama was the worst performer in this World Cup, but coach Hernan Gomez took issue with one reporter suggesting his team was the worst in tournament.

“Please don’t call us the worst team. We are not the worst team. We are a team that is learning and growing,” Gomez said. “You need to respect our team much more. You cannot call us the worst team. That is a lack of respect.”

MILESTONE GOALS

The first two goals of the match were milestones of sorts in the World Cup, which dates to 1930.

The goal that gave Panama a 1-0 halftime lead was the 50th own-goal in all World Cups.

Meriah had turned his body to block Rodriguez’s shot and ended up sending it inside the far post after Mathlouthi had already started moving the other way.

The goal came against the run of play. Tunisia dominated the match with 64-per cent possession and finished with 15 shots to Panama’s nine.

But it didn’t take long for Tunisia to equalize on what was somewhat of a World Cup milestone, the 2,500th goal in the history of the tournament, which dates to 1930.

TOUGH TURN

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres helped set up the opening goal with a composed, accurate pass from the top of the area back and toward the middle of the field to Rodriguez.

In the second half, however, he was forced out of the game with an apparent left leg injury after getting tangled up with Khazri as the two pursued the ball near the Panama penalty area.

He limped off the field after the game, and it remains to be seen how it affects his availability when he returns to the MLS.

COACHING FUTURE

The victory provided a measure of vindication for Maaloul, who led the team to the World Cup by infusing his lineups with younger players.

He didn’t directly address a question about his coaching future after the match, but has defended his record — citing recent qualification to the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations — and said the position means a lot to him.

“We had to face Belgium and England. The Tunisian squad gave a good performance,” Maaloul said. “My players played their hearts out in all three performances.”

Previous story
With World Cup field halved, here’s a look at what’s next
Next story
Esks seeking answers, not excuses, as they seek to right the ship against Lions

Just Posted

A night to celebrate ‘the Bard of the Yukon’

Bruce Jacobson’s ‘At Your Service’ performances raises money for Red Deer Public Library

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Former Mountie who faced discrimination battle says coming forward takes courage

Alice Clark who won a lawsuit against RCMP in 1994 applauds officers in new lawsuit for speaking up

Sylvan Lake’s new health service off to good start

Urgent Care Committee gave update to Lacombe County on Thursday and asked for funding help

Airport looking to join ultra low-cost carrier market

New direction for Red Deer Airport

WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

People fatally shot at Maryland newspaper, suspect arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Multiple people were shot Thursday, some of them fatally,… Continue reading

Construction on Red Deer’s 48 Avenue to begin Tuesday

The work is expected to be complete by mid-Septmeber

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month