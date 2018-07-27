Tway clubhouse leader in second round at RBC Canadian Open; Taylor low Canadian

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Kevin Tway birdied on the par-5 18th hole to take the clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the RBC Canadian Open on Friday.

Tway fired a 7-under 65 to finish at Glen Abbey Golf Club his day at 13-under overall.

Tway’s father Bob won the Canadian Open in 2003 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

American Keegan Bradley eagled on Nos. 16 and 18 to tie South Korea’s Whee Kim for second at 12 under.

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An (67) and Johnson Wagner (65) were tied for fourth at 11-under.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after the morning round. He fired a 5-under 67 on Friday to move to 9 under at the US$6.2 million PGA Tour event.

“I hit it great off the tee, which set me up for a lot of short irons, and I gave myself a lot of chances,” said Taylor. “I actually missed a couple chances that I had on the back, as well, so I had a lot of chances and it was nice to make a bunch of them.”

Amateur Chris Crisologo of Richmond, B.C., was at 7 under after a second round of 69.

First round leader Robert Garrigus was in the afternoon wave, starting the day at 9 under.

Adam Schenk and Chris Stround, who were second and third respectively after play on Thursday, also teed off in the afternoon.

Previous story
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan agrees to contract extension
Next story
Change, tradition; a walk through the Baseball Hall of Fame

Just Posted

The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

AHS pledges to hire 15 more nurses as union arranges meeting with minister over ‘staffing crisis’

Union manager doubts additonal RNs will be enough

Poll respondents support more military spending

Nearly three out of four in Advocate poll support more military spending

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18 begins with farm and brewery tour

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Southwest: Other carriers finding cracked engine fan blades

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month