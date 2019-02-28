Two more medals for Alberta in female slopestyle

Alberta went big and it paid off with more hardware on the slopes.

Calgary native Kianah Hyatt-Sikora threw down a 67.80 score in her first of two runs during the slopestyle final at Canyon Ski Resort and it was just enough to top all eight competitors for a gold medal.

“I thought it was good, I did the run and everything was perfect but I didn’t know it was good enough,” she noted of the gold medal run, after only falling in her second and posting a score of 18.20.

When the gold medal was placed around her neck, Hyatt-Sikora was still in a bit of shock at the reality of the win.

“I didn’t believe it, I was like ‘dang, that’s sick’,” she said.

One of the best second runs of the day came from Alberta teammate Kamilla Kozuback, who nailed a 53.80 score as the third competitor in the final. She had plenty of nerves at the top of the hill before her run and a nervous wait after five athletes had a chance to knock her off the podium.

“I wanted to do a back five really bad on the first jump and I was doing everything I could to calm down and be in the moment. It was tough,” she said.

Kozuback, 14, who snowboards out of Calgary was completely surprised to be on the podium.

She also added it was really special to be up there with Hyatt-Sikora and silver medalist Juliette France Pelchat of B.C., two of her good friends.

“It feels amazing to stand next to one of my friends, both my friends even from B.C., it feels great,” said Kozuback.

Although Alberta was held off the podium in the male slopestyle, B.C.’s Finn Finestone threw down a huge score to win the gold medal. He put up a 92.00 on his last run and had to watch Ontario’s Will Buffey and B.C.’s Jadyn Chomlack take a run at his score.

They both fell in their last run, handing the gold over to Finestone, 15, who snowboards out of Whistler.

“It felt amazing, super good. I was having trouble. I landed a good first run but it was kind of not what I wanted in the rails. I just wanted to clean it up and I got it,” he said, adding the run was one of his biggest in competition.

“Super cool, amazing experience and to get the gold medal tops it off.”

Lucas Comeau of Alberta was eighth, Dane Menzies finished 10th and Liam Gill was 12th.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter