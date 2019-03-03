Two-time HJHL champs Red Deer Vipers bow out in Game 7

It was as unlikely a defeat as your likely to come across.

Ahead 3-0 in the best-of-seven Heritage Junior B Hockey League series with the Mountainview Colts, the Red Deer Vipers had dreams of moving on.

That all came to a screeching halt Saturday in Red Deer when the Colts won Game 7, 5-4 in overtime and sent the two-time HJHL champions packing.

Not only did the Colts erase a 3-0 series deficit, but they also trailed 3-0 in Game 7.

Red Deer had goals from Keenan Smith, Connor Sullivan and Brody Kalinowski in the opening 30 minutes of the contest. The Colts comeback started with a goal from Alan Klinck with 5:10 left in the second.

Laine Rothenbusch got them within a goal, but 36 seconds later Ryan Vandervlis re-upped the Red Deer advantage.

Rothenbusch buried again just 92 seconds after Vandervlis and Kale Wright tied the game at four with 5:03 left in regulation.

Just past the midway point of overtime, Colts forward Mitchell Visser scored to end the series.

Colts goalie Ethan Woodward made 29 saves in the series finale.

Mountainview also staved off elimination in Game 6 in overtime Friday with a 5-4 victory at home.

They will take on the Airdrie Thunder in the HJHL North Final.

Previous story
RDC Kings Basketball finish sixth at ACAC Championships
Next story
Local Sports Schedule: March 5-10

Just Posted

Rebels shutout 1-0 in Saskatoon

Finish four-game Saskatchewan road trip 2-1-0-1

Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019… Continue reading

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

OTTAWA — The number of cannabis confiscations at the Canadian border increased… Continue reading

Alberta wins female hockey gold to close out 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta knocked off undefeated Québec 2-1 Saturday to win gold

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Red Deer, great days await us

The 2019 Canada Winter Games had their upsets. Among them was the… Continue reading

Meng Wanzhou alleges her constitutional rights were breached by RCMP, CBSA

VANCOUVER — The defence team for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has filed… Continue reading

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

EDMONTON — Mentioning climate change can kill a conversation. But a new… Continue reading

Comedy stars remember John Candy, who died 25 years ago

TORONTO — Canadian comics remember John Candy as a genuine talent whose… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot… Continue reading

Mexico pushing labour reform, won’t ratify new NAFTA with U.S. tariffs in place

OTTAWA — Mexico’s Congress will be asked to approve a major labour-reform… Continue reading

Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada wants a judge to dismiss a… Continue reading

Encouraging byelection result has Greens hoping for a breakthrough in Quebec

MONTREAL — The Green Party of Canada’s encouraging result in a federal… Continue reading

Most Read