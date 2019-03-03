Two-time HJHL champs Red Deer Vipers bow out in Game 7

It was as unlikely a defeat as your likely to come across.

Ahead 3-0 in the best-of-seven Heritage Junior B Hockey League series with the Mountainview Colts, the Red Deer Vipers had dreams of moving on.

That all came to a screeching halt Saturday in Red Deer when the Colts won Game 7, 5-4 in overtime and sent the two-time HJHL champions packing.

Not only did the Colts erase a 3-0 series deficit, but they also trailed 3-0 in Game 7.

Red Deer had goals from Keenan Smith, Connor Sullivan and Brody Kalinowski in the opening 30 minutes of the contest. The Colts comeback started with a goal from Alan Klinck with 5:10 left in the second.

Laine Rothenbusch got them within a goal, but 36 seconds later Ryan Vandervlis re-upped the Red Deer advantage.

Rothenbusch buried again just 92 seconds after Vandervlis and Kale Wright tied the game at four with 5:03 left in regulation.

Just past the midway point of overtime, Colts forward Mitchell Visser scored to end the series.

Colts goalie Ethan Woodward made 29 saves in the series finale.

Mountainview also staved off elimination in Game 6 in overtime Friday with a 5-4 victory at home.

They will take on the Airdrie Thunder in the HJHL North Final.