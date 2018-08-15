Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Tye Carriere will play for the Canmore Eagles in the Alberta Junior Hockey League next season. (Photo by Rob Wallator/ 88 Images)

Tye Carriere signs with AJHL’s Canmore Eagles

Another Red Deer Optimist Chief has made the jump to the next playing level.

Late last week, forward Tye Carriere committed to play with the Canmore Eagles of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the 2018-2019 season.

The 2001-born forward from Red Deer had a solid year with the Optimist Chiefs in the Alberta Midget Hockey League, scoring 18 goals and adding 14 assists in 34 games.

In 2016-2017 with the Red Deer Chiefs Minor Midget AAA team, Carriere had 29 goals and 24 assists in just 37 games.

The six-foot-1, 185-pound, 16-year-old will suit up for the Eagles when training camp opens on Aug. 28.

“Tye is a player that has created offense at every level he has played. He has great vision with the puck, and when combining his high-end puck skills with how well Tye skates it makes for a very dangerous player,” said Eagles Assistant Coach Evan McFeeters.

“When bringing players into the Eagles organization we want players that possess character, who are intelligent and have above average skating and puck skills. Tye checks those boxes and will develop into a very good junior A player in an Eagles sweater.”

The Eagles finished with a 21-37-2 record last season and lost in the first round of the AJHL Playoffs to the Brooks Bandits.

Optimist Chiefs players who have committed to Junior A hockey teams next year include Hunter Leslie and Rylan Burns (Olds Grizzlys) and Kyle Budvarson (Trail Smoke Eaters, B.C.).


