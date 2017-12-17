U19AA Sting win bronze at ringette Ice Breaker

The Central Alberta Sting U19AA team picked up bronze in thrilling fashion at their Ice Breaker ringette tournament in Lacombe.

Emily LeMasurier notched the overtime winner for the Sting and clinched the 4-3 victory over the Zone 5 grit. Kianna Doyle, Sydney Cherniak and Rachel Vandervlis all scored in the win.

The Sting went 1-1 in round robin play and lost in the semi-final 7-5 to the Strive.

In the U19AA gold medal game, the Edmonton Elite also topped the Calgary Strive 4-3 in overtime.

In the U16 bronze medal game, the U16AA Sting fell 6-3 to the Calgary Surge. The Calgary Shock took gold and the Calgary Riot were silver medalists.

The U16 Sting finished 1-1-1 in round robin.

At the U14 level, Calgary Red beat St. Alberta in the gold medal game.

The U14 Sting ended the weekend 1-2 and finished sixth after a 10-3 loss to Calgary Fire.



Central Alberta Sting U16AA captain Hanna Gill gets a shot on net in the bronze medal game of the Ice Breaker tournament in Lacombe on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)