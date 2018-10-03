UEFA charges Man United for team’s late arrival at game

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United has been charged with arriving late at its home stadium for a Champions League match and faces punishment from UEFA.

A disciplinary panel will judge charges of “late team arrival” and “late kickoff” on Oct. 18.

The team bus arrived at Old Trafford 45 minutes before Tuesday’s scheduled kickoff against Valencia. Play started five minutes late, disrupting schedules for broadcasters.

Article 41 of Champions League regulations states “both teams must be at the stadium at least 75 minutes before kickoff.”

Man United manager Jose Mourinho later blamed police who he said “refused” to give the bus an escort from a central hotel. That is being disputed by Greater Manchester police.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

