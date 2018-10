UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game

PSG supporters ignite flares during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star at Parc des Prince stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. PSG won 6-1. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at their Champions League game.

The UEFA disciplinary panel will judge “crowd disturbances” against both clubs on Oct. 18.

Red Star has also been charged for “illicit chants” inside Parc des Princes on Wednesday, though the club was banned by UEFA from selling tickets to its fans.

Rival fans clashed outside the stadium after PSG won 6-1 with Neymar scoring a hat trick.

UEFA also charged PSG because fans lit fireworks inside the stadium.

UEFA previously punished Red Star this season for fan incidents including racist behaviour and damaging a rival team’s stadium in the qualifying rounds.

The Serbian champions are also under threat of a UEFA probationary order to close its stadium for a home game.