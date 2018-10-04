PSG supporters ignite flares during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star at Parc des Prince stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. PSG won 6-1. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at their Champions League game.

The UEFA disciplinary panel will judge “crowd disturbances” against both clubs on Oct. 18.

Red Star has also been charged for “illicit chants” inside Parc des Princes on Wednesday, though the club was banned by UEFA from selling tickets to its fans.

Rival fans clashed outside the stadium after PSG won 6-1 with Neymar scoring a hat trick.

UEFA also charged PSG because fans lit fireworks inside the stadium.

UEFA previously punished Red Star this season for fan incidents including racist behaviour and damaging a rival team’s stadium in the qualifying rounds.

The Serbian champions are also under threat of a UEFA probationary order to close its stadium for a home game.

Previous story
Canadian Shapovalov makes ‘dream come true’ with win over Wawrinka

Just Posted

Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget

Largest free span space in Red Deer

Central Alberta women’s shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land

City council asks staff to consider whether rezoning is feasible

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

Kick up your heels at family dance on Oct. 19

Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.

PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

HALIFAX — A Halifax neurosurgeon has performed a career first, after a… Continue reading

Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice

NEW YORK — Denzel Washington joined the Boys & Girls Club of… Continue reading

China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine

BEIJING — Chinese tax authorities have ordered “X-Men” star Fan Bingbing and… Continue reading

Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines

NEW YORK — Though President Donald Trump insists he did nothing wrong… Continue reading

Montreal soaring to new economic heights, but headwinds still buffet the summit

MONTREAL — In a sun-lit lecture space at Ecole Polytechnique, Joelle Pineau… Continue reading

Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches

LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Portugal’s national team squad… Continue reading

UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade… Continue reading

A barrage of cards for N.S. widower: ‘I’m amazed and I’m so thankful’

SYDNEY, N.S. — A delighted Nova Scotia widower has received nearly a… Continue reading

Most Read