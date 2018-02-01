Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

Eagles are the underdogs. (Associated Press photo)

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big plays and a monumental triumph at the end.

That would be the tale of the Philadelphia Eagles if they win Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The oddsmakers don’t see it happening and have installed the New England Patriots — yes, them again — as 4 1/2-point favourites.

Give Philly its due, however: The Eagles have a strong chance of winning their first NFL crown since 1960 and their first Lombardi Trophy.

Will they? Read on.

Doug Pederson’s bunch has shown the resilience of a champion, losing such key players as quarterback Carson Wentz, a strong MVP contender, left tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Darren Sproles to injuries.

“It’s the next-man-up mentality,” Pederson says. “It also means that you have some veteran players that keep things together, and good coaching staffs. I think it’s a tribute to the players and everyone involved that they can keep things going even through that adversity.”

Philadelphia has not yielded a point in the second half of either playoff game. It put 31 on the stingiest scoring defence in the league, and threw in a defensive TD in routing Minnesota for the NFC championship. Its backup quarterback, Nick Foles, has been everything from solid to spectacular in his career playoff games.

The Eagles can disrupt Tom Brady with a fierce pass rush up front, led by Fletcher Cox, who has been the best defensive player in the entire post-season. They have threats on offence in the passing game and at running back.

And they are facing a New England squad that has not been as powerful as some of the teams Brady has led in seven previous Super Bowls, going 5-2.

Yet, don’t be misled. These are still the Patriots, probably the most resourceful group of athletes on the planet. They make big plays, not only thanks to Brady’s arm but on a defence that only recently began getting the praise it warrants.

Plus, they have all that experience in the big game, bringing 31 players back from last year’s championship roster.

“We know what to expect, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to perform,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. “So there’s really no upper hand. You’ve got to just play the game and get ready for it and play at a high level.”

New England doesn’t always do that in the Super Bowl. Recall last February’s first 40 minutes or so, when it was down 28-3 to Atlanta before the Falcons stopped charging and Brady led an historic rally.

The one consistency about the Patriots is that they play close Super Bowls. The total difference in scoring in those seven games is 12 points: Patriots 169, opponents 157.

So do they pull out another close one, or does Philly complete its uplifting saga?

It all comes down to one thing: which team has Brady.

Previous story
28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

Just Posted

Pipelines, not carbon taxes, bigger factor in energy competitivess: report

OTTAWA — Canada’s oil and gas producers are struggling to stay competitive… Continue reading

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia… Continue reading

Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Residents encouraged to sign up for snow zone alerts

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Dozens buried in mass graves confirmed by AP

BALUKHALI REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh — The faces of the men half-buried in… Continue reading

Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau

At least $1.50 has been artificially baked into the price of a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month