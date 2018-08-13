Two former Central Alberta football players, Lacombe Rams talent Jonathan Ericson and Notre Dame Cougars player Jacob Plamondon (17) will suit up when the University of Calgary Dinos take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears at Great Chief Park on Aug. 22. (Advocate File Photo)

University Football game coming to Red Deer

U of C Dinos to take on U of A Golden Bears on Aug. 22 at Setters Place

Football fans in Central Alberta will get a taste of USports play later this summer.

On Aug. 22, The University of Alberta Golden Bears will square off with the University of Calgary Dinos in an exhibition clash at Great Chief Park at Setters Place field.

“I think it’s awesome, we have about 14 Central Alberta kids that will be playing on either team, which is awesome,” said Notre Dame Cougars football coach Gino Castellan, who helped bring the game to town.

“It shows well for Central Alberta football, that we are coming along quite well and kids are playing at the next level which is great.”

There will be plenty of local talent in the contest, with former Notre Dame Cougars Reiss Flunder and Joe McQuay suiting up for the Golden Bears and Bekko Wande and Jacob Plamondon playing for the Dinos.

Several former Hunting Hills Lightning players will also represent the Golden Bears, including Scott Pearson, Travis Derksen and Edward Kim. Lindsay Thurber alumni in the game will be Carter O’Donnell, Ben Pasiuk and Myles Ruether.

Lacombe Rams quarterback Jonny Ericson is also representing U of A and David Mueller is a second-year receiver at U of C.

Sylvan Lake products Tyler Ledwow and Tyrese Hamilton will also play in the game.

“It’s high calibre football and we’re hoping to get quite a few people to the game,” Castellan added.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with gates to the game opening at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

The Golden Bears will open the U sports regular season in Saskatoon on Aug. 31 against the Saskatchewan Huskies. The Dinos will also be in Saskatchewan to open the year on the Aug. 31, when they take on the Regina Rams.


