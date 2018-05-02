Unsigned safety Reid files collusion grievance against NFL

NEW YORK — The NFL players’ union says former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.

Reid, a Pro Bowler in 2013, had joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco. Reid continued the quarterback’s protests. The 26-year-old safety became a free agent this off-season when his rookie contract with the 49ers expired.

“Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our collective bargaining agreement,” the NFL Players Association said in a statement Wednesday. “Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue.”

Kaepernick previously filed a collusion grievance that is in the discovery stage. He deposed several league owners and executives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell. Reid is using the same attorneys as Kaepernick.

A league spokesman said Wednesday: “We are abiding by the confidentiality provision of the CBA and have no comment.”

In March, Goodell was asked about Reid, one of the better players at his position in the NFL, not having a job.

“I’ve said this repeatedly to you: The 32 teams make individual decisions on the players who are going to best help their franchises,” Goodell said. “Those are decisions they have to make. They do that every day in the best interest of winning. Teams make those decisions. I’m not directly involved with that.”

Last month, Kaepernick praised Reid for continuing to make a stand for social justice when the quarterback was presented an Amnesty International award in Amsterdam.

“Eric introducing me for this prestigious award brings me great joy,” Kaepernick said. “But I am also pained by the fact that his taking a knee, and demonstrating courage to protect the rights of black and brown people in America, has also led to his ostracization from the NFL when he is widely recognized as one of the best competitors in the game and in the prime of his career.”

Previous story
McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship
Next story
Fernando Romero wins MLB debut for Twins, 4-0 over Blue Jays

Just Posted

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

Red Deer Air Cadets’ spirits high despite fundraising theft

24 Squadron Air Cadets estimates about $100,000 stolen by volunteer

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month