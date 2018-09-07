‘Upper-body’ injury sidelines B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay

VANCOUVER — Veteran B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay has been sidelined with another injury.

The 34-year-old left the Lions’ matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks at the end of the second quarter Friday after he was sandwiched in between hits from Ottawa’s Rico Murray and J.R. Taval.

The Lions said on Twitter that Lulay was being evaluated by medical staff for an “upper-body injury,” and he did not return for the second half, replaced by Jonathan Jennings.

Now in his 10th season with the Lions, Lulay went into the game having thrown 1,696 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.

He missed the first game of the season while rehabbing a knee injury suffered last season, then dressed as Jennings’ back up for the next two matches before re-claiming his starting spot in mid-July.

Jennings threw for 487 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in B.C.’s first three games of the year.

The Lions are 3-6 for the year and are struggling to stay in the race for a playoff position.

B.C. was up 10-1 over Ottawa going into the second half.

Previous story
Duncan’s working group hopes to balance gender scale in Canadian sports

Just Posted

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: How much is it to use the bathroom?

As I recall mentioning in your paper last week, I was recently… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month