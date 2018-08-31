Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, reacts against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a second-round match will continue to officiate during the U.S. Open.

A “comprehensive review conducted by a number of tournament officials” determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani’s mid-match chat with Kyrgios went “beyond our protocol,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told The Associated Press on Friday.

But Widmaier said that Lahyani would not be sanctioned, on account of his “exemplary track record as an international tennis official.”

“He now has a better understanding of what our protocols are and was informed that he needs to stick to those protocols for the rest of the tournament,” Widmaier said. “Each of his matches will be monitored.”

Lahyani was assigned to umpire a men’s doubles match on Court 13 on Friday.

On Thursday, Kyrgios, a 23-year-old Australian, did not appear to be putting forth much effort while dropping the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France. During a changeover, Lahyani left his chair — a rare sight in Grand Slam tennis — to speak to Kyrgios, leaning with hands on knees while saying, “I want to help you.”

The 30th-seeded Kyrgios wound up beating Herbert 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 and will face Roger Federer in the third round Saturday.

Widmaier said tournament referee Brian Earley and chief umpire Soeren Frienel were among those who “met with Mohamed several times following yesterday’s match” as part of the review.

Herbert said Thursday he thought Lahyani should be sanctioned in some way.

“This was not his job,” Herbert said. “I don’t think he’s a coach, he’s an umpire, and he should stay on his chair for that.”

During an occasionally confrontational and sarcastic exchange with reporters after the match, Kyrgios laughed at the suggestion that he had received coaching or a pep talk from Lahyani.

“I mean, like, I don’t have a coach. I haven’t had a coach for, like, years. Of course he wasn’t coaching me. Like, what are you talking about?” Kyrgios said.

“He said he liked me. I’m not sure if that was encouragement. He just said that it’s not a good look,” Kyrgios said. “Look. I wasn’t feeling good. I know what I was doing out there wasn’t good. I wasn’t really listening to him, but I knew it wasn’t a good look.”

Kyrgios has run into trouble in the past for not giving his all during matches, even drawing a fine and suspension from the ATP men’s tour in 2016.

As Herbert put it: “Just sometimes he’s mentally not here.”

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press

Previous story
Milan to play Luxembourg newcomer in Europa League group
Next story
After loss to TFC, Impact look to rebound against East-leading Red Bulls

Just Posted

City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Burned WHL player from Red Deer tweets he will be released from hospital

CALGARY — An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was… Continue reading

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month