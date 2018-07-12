Brazil’s Neymar lies on the ground during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to cut down on theatrics after the Brazil star became a butt of jokes worldwide.

Van Basten says diving and simulating injury is “not a good attitude” and works against Neymar and his team.

The Netherlands great suggests “if you are acting too much I think everybody will understand that it’s not going to help you. I think he personally should understand his situation.”

Neymar was calculated to have spent almost 14 minutes on the turf injured or simulating injury during Brazil’s five World Cup games, sometimes dramatically rolling over on the ground before coming to a stop.

It started a trend in online videos of youth soccer teams practicing faking injury when their coach called out Neymar’s name.

Van Basten was asked about Neymar at a FIFA briefing analyzing tactics and technical skills at the World Cup.

He says Neymar “makes people laugh so also I think that’s a positive thing. It’s always nice if we have some humour in the game.”

The Associated Press

Previous story
Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with obstruction of justice

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A police officer who was at the centre… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

With Trump looming at NATO summit, Trudeau unveils new training mission in Iraq

Canada is taking the lead of a new NATO training mission in… Continue reading

Transgender Miss Universe contender speaks up for trans kids

MADRID — The first transgender woman to compete in the global Miss… Continue reading

Family and protesters demand cops be named after man dies in police custody

The family of a man who died after an encounter with police… Continue reading

Family proud of B.C. man who helped rescue boys from Thailand cave

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia-born diver who braved perilous conditions to help… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month