Vancouver runner breaks Canadian women’s marathon record

NAGOYA, Japan — Rachel Cliff raced to a Canadian record in the Nagoya Women’s Marathon on Sunday.

The 30-year-old from Vancouver crossed in two hours 26.56 seconds, to finish 15th, breaking the previous record of 2:28:00 set by Lanni Marchant in 2013. Sylvia Ruegger’s Canadian mark of 2:28.36 had stood for 28 years before Marchant finally smashed it.

Helalia Johannes of Namibia won Sunday’s race in 2:22.25.

Cliff already held the Canadian record in the women’s half-marathon, and only missed Marchant’s Canadian marathon mark by 53 seconds in her debut at the 42.195-kilometre distance in Berlin last September.

