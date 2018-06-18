Vaulters from 3 provinces will compete in Central Alberta in hopes to represent Canada

Dallyn Shields and Jeanine van der Sluijs from the Meadow Creek Vaulting Club, east of Olds will compete in Ponoka to represent Canada at the World Equestrian Games taking place in North Carolina in September. Photo supplied

The Olympics of equestrian events comes around every four years

Vaulters will move to the walk, trot, and canter of their horses in Ponoka next month in hopes to represent Canada at what’s known as the Olympics of equestrian events.

Alberta Equestrian Vaulting Association (AEVA) is hosting the 2018 Canadian National/World Equestrian Games in Ponoka from July 13-15.

About 119 children and adults – from as young as four-years-old to adults in their 30s – will take part in the competition performing vaulting exercises such as artistic mounts and dismounts, shoulder strands, handstands on a horse, and carrying or lifting another vaulter.

Diana Boyd, AEVA show chair, said vaulters move to the beat of the horse, which is controlled by a lunger in the centre of a circle.

“It’s theatrical, harmonizing, athletic, and it’s almost like watching a play with everybody getting into the spirit of their character,” she said. Two judges from the U.S. will watch and rank the performances.

Boyd said Canada is allowed to send one team, two sets of pairs, and three individual males and female vaulters to compete in WEG.

She said vaulting is a popular sport in Europe, but is gaining popularity in Canada.

Winners from the competition will qualify to compete at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) that comes around every four years. This year, WEG will be hosted in North Carolina in September.

The teams, pairs, and individual vaulters will be at Calnash Trucking Ag Event Centre from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Those with highest scores will represent Canada in the U.S. competition. Many of the vaulters are from Central Alberta including Innisfail, Sundre, and Rocky Mountain House.

Those who catch the Ponoka event will see vaulting – a combination of gymnastics and dance on a horse – to a musical rhythm, with vaulters donned in colourful costumes.

The last WEG was in Normandy, France.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter