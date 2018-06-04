Vegas Golden Knights turning to Tomas Tatar for Game 4 of Stanley Cup final

Vegas Golden Knights’ Tomas Tatar, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Shea Theodore during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking things up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.Head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed this morning that winger Tatar will be inserted into the lineup with the Knights trailing the Washington Capitals 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

WASHINGTON — The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking things up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

Head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed this morning that winger Tomas Tatar will be inserted into the lineup with the Knights trailing the Washington Capitals 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for first-, second- and third-round draft picks prior to February’s NHL trade deadline, the 27-year-old has been a healthy scratch in 12 of 18 games in the playoffs.

Tatar scored in Game 2 of the Western Conference final against the Winnipeg Jets, but hasn’t suited up since May 18.

The Knights’ highest paid skater with a US$5.3-million cap hit through 2020-21, Tatar scored 20 goals this season, but just four in 20 games with Vegas.

He also registered 14 combined assists with the Knights and Wings.

Vegas won Game 1 of the final 6-4, but fell 3-2 in Game 2 and 3-1 in Game 3.

