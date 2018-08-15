Veteran slotback Rob Bagg returns to the Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA — Rob Bagg is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The CFL club re-signed the veteran slotback Wednesday. Bagg, 33, of Kingston, Ont., spent 10 seasons with the Riders before being released prior to the start of the 2018 campaign.

Bagg, who made the Riders as a undrafted free agent in 2008, registered 364 catches in 122 regular-season games for 4,705 yards and 24 TDs. He was a member of Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup-winning team in 2013.

Bagg rejoins the Riders after the club released veteran receiver Duron Carter last weekend. The six-foot, 192-pound Bagg has been a model of perseverance in his CFL career, having overcome a broken collarbone and three major knee operations.

The Riders also added American defensive back Will Blackmon to the practice roster and released four players, including running back Trent Richardson. The former Alabama star rushed for 259 yards and two TDs on 48 carries in four games with Saskatchewan last season.

Richardson, 27, spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Riders. He was the third player taken in the 2012 NFL draft.

