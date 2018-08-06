Vidal hopes to win Champions League title with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — Unable to win the Champions League title while playing with Juventus and Bayern Munich, Arturo Vidal is looking to finally do it with Barcelona.

The 31-year-old Chile midfielder was on Bayern teams that were eliminated by Real Madrid the last two seasons, but he said he has nothing to prove against his new team’s biggest rival.

“I don’t know if I have unfinished business with Madrid, but I do with the Champions League, which is my goal,” Vidal said Monday at his presentation. “I hope to achieve this goal here with Barcelona. We’ll see what happens when we get to play against Madrid.”

Bayern was eliminated by Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2017 and in the semifinals in 2018. Earlier this year, Vidal didn’t hide his frustration with Real Madrid by posting messages criticizing the team on social media and saying it benefited from bad refereeing decisions.

“I’m not anti-Real Madrid,” the Chilean said. “I’m against any rival that will be playing against Barcelona from now on.”

In 2016, Bayern was eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Vidal joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, not long after the Italian club lost the Champions League final to Barcelona. Juventus and Vidal made it to the quarterfinals of the European competition in 2013, losing to Bayern.

Vidal was one of Chile’s key players when the South American nation won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016. He was also in the Chile squad that finished runner-up in last year’s Confederations Cup in Russia.

Barcelona has also signed Arthur, Malcom and Clement Lenglet, while Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, Lucas Digne and Gerard Deulofeu left the team.

On Monday, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen rejoined the squad following the World Cup. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembele had already reported to the team.

Barcelona is the defending Spanish league champion.

Previous story
Markakis homers in 10th, Braves rally to beat Mets 5-4
Next story
PREMIER LEAGUE 2018-19: 5 new signings to watch out for

Just Posted

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Experts say forest fires like ones in Ontario can take long-term toll on environment

TORONTO — Forest fires like the ones currently burning in Ontario can… Continue reading

Hot, humid weather prompts heat warnings across Canada

Hot, steamy weather has prompted Canada’s national weather forecaster to issue heat… Continue reading

New federal probe opens on P.E.I. immigrants alleged to have used fake addresses

A second federal probe is underway in Prince Edward Island alleging hundreds… Continue reading

5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people on board a small airplane were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month