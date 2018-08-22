Lacombe’s Jonny Ericson launches a pass in the fourth quarter in a game against the University of Calgary Dinos. Ericson is in his first season with the University of Alberta Golden Bears. The two teams squared off in front of a capacity crowd for a USports Canada West preseason game and the Dinos were victorious 50-38. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: Canadian university football talent shines in Red Deer

13 Central Alberta players suit up in USports Football exhibition game at Great Chief Park

It was a packed house at Setters Place for a unique football experience on Wednesday.

Local football fans were treated to a USports Canada West preseason rivalry battle between the University of Calgary Dinos and University of Alberta Golden Bears.

By kickoff it was standing room only at Great Chief Park and it was the Dinos who took advantage of the fan support. U of C scored early and often and pulled out a 50-38 victory.

”It felt great, coming back home. had a lot of family and friends watching. It feels good,” said former Notre Dame Cougar Jacob Plamondon, who plays defensive end for the Dinos.

“(The crowd) surprised me, especially for Red Deer. It was nice, good to see that.”

More importantly, the game signaled the strong growth of football in Central Alberta. The contest featured 13 local athletes between the two teams and for Plamondon, he loves to see the development of talent in the province.

“It’s showing that Red Deer is definitely advancing in the sport. Over the past 10 years, a lot of the USports athletes have come from Calgary or Edmonton. Good to see a lot of athletes going to the next level from here,” he said.

His high school teammate and fellow Dino Beko Wande agreed.

“People are finally stepping up and it’s huge. Especially young people looking up to us and it will only get better and better,” said Wande, a Dinos first-year defensive back.

Lacombe’s Jonny Ericson was seven-for-10 with a touchdown pass in the game for the Golden Bears. He entered late in the fourth quarter and lead two Golden Bears’ drives deep in Dinos territory.

“It felt really good to get out there and compete again,” he said.

“I was confident in my ability and I was confident in my teammates. There are some tremendous players I’m out there playing with… pretty loud crowd, it was nice though, felt like home.”

For all three players, it was also their first time experiencing the new Setters Place field.

”It’s crazy, we haven’t been on this field since grade 10. Everything is upgraded and we’re back. New team, same place, same people, I love it,” Wande added.

Lacombe’s David Mueller is a second-year receiver for the Dinos and had a few catches in the contest. For the Golden Bears, Joe McQuay and Riess Flunder, Scott Pearson, Edward Kim, Travis Derksen, Ben Pasiuk, Carter O’Donnell and Tyrese Hamilton all suited up. Fifth-year receiver Tyler Ledwos also played for Calgary.

Both teams will head to Saskatchewan to start the USports Football season, with the Dinos taking on the Regina Rams and the Golden Bears facing the Saskatchewan Huskies.


University of Calgary Dinos receiver David Mueller, a Lacombe native, gets ready to dodge a tackle from a University of Alberta Golden Bears player on Wednesday at Setters Place at Great Chief Park. The two teams squared off in front of a capacity crowd for a USports Canada West preseason game and the Dinos were victorious 50-38. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

