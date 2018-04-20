The Central Alberta Buccaneers got together for their annual Spring Camp on Thursday at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

VIDEO: Central Alberta Bucs prep for new season with Spring Camp

The Central Alberta Buccaneers hope to bring back the air show in 2018.

After falling two wins short of a championship in the Alberta Football League last season, the Bucs have a new but familiar face leading the offence.

Brandon Leyh, the 2016 AFL MVP and offensive player of the year is back at quarterback for the Bucs and at Spring Camp on Thursday night in Lacombe, he was direct about the playbook this season.

“We’re looking to air it out quite a bit. A couple years ago we threw the ball early and often and I think we’re going to do that again,” he said.

“At the same time, we’re going to keep it simple. Just use the plays that were working.”

Leyh will split time this year with Judah Knip, who was the Buccaneers quarterback last year and according to the former Mount Allison pivot, the two have a great relationship and should work well together.

“(We) have a really good relationship, going all the way back two years ago. We talk outside of football,” Leyh noted.

“He is a good kid, awesome learner – he was good last year and we have a good understanding of what’s going to happen this year.”

Knip was one of the top quarterbacks in the AFL in 2017 with nearly a 60 per cent completion percentage, 26 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Slotback Jesse McPhail, who led all wideouts in yards won’t be back, but wide receiver Axsaiver Lawrence, who was tops in touchdowns is back in the mix. Leyh added they’ll also feature a few players from the 2016 team that lost to Fort McMurray in the league final.

“I think we’re going to have a pretty good squad, returning a lot of guys that were here two years ago. Just ready to rock and roll. Anything less than a championship will be disappointing,” Leyh said.

Mark Fay, one of the Buccaneers team captains is back for another season and is hopeful the team can reach the AFL title game again.

“It’s a men’s league, you get two practices a week then game day on Saturday. For me, I think the biggest thing is to have everyone here to practice and then just showing up on game day and executing,” Fay said.

“I think we’re going to out-prepare teams and I think that’s going to push us over the top.”

One positive to start the year is so far they boast a 65-man roster, which will be a key to sustained success.

A new league alignment this season has been designed to make the games more competitive. Central Alberta will be grouped with Fort McMurray and St. Albert, the top three teams from the past few seasons.

In an eight-week season, each team will play twice and then the schedule will be rounded out with a game against each of the four Division 2 teams – Airdrie, the Calgary Wolfpack, Grande Prairie Lloydminster.

“I thought we were fairly competitive (last year). This league is separated into two or three teams who are elite and then everybody else. We really want to make that push to be the team this year and I think we can do that,” Fay said.

The Buccaneers will open the season on June 2 in Fort McMurray and their first home game will be June 9 at Setters Place at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s Abanda and Bouchard to play opening singles matches in Fed Cup tie
Next story
Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Just Posted

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

List included names and addresses of voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Red Deer craft sale

Proposed Alberta legislation would protect consumers

Alberta Utilities Commission would be given power to penalize natural gas and electricity providers

Red Deer beginning two major construction projects

Ross Street’s 1935-era water main to be replaced and 67th Street roundabout landscaped

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Red Deer College wins Community Inclusion Award

Red Deer College is an inclusive institution, and it has an award… Continue reading

Firefighters rescue cat from ice floe in river

WINNIPEG — Firefighters are known for helping cats stuck in trees, but… Continue reading

Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

OTTAWA — The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is warning pregnant and… Continue reading

Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies

NEW YORK — Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out… Continue reading

Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Cache Productions, Ignition Films in the running for AMPIA Awards

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month