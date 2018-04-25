Canadian swimmer Tammy Cunnington, competes in the women’s 150m IM at the Olympic Aquatic Centre during the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. (Photo Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

VIDEO: Cunnington passes on message of perseverance to high school athletes

April 25th is a day Tammy Cunnington rarely even thinks too much about anymore.

There was a time when she did, but 36 years to the day after the freak accident that changed her life forever, it often comes and goes.

On Wednesday, Cunnington addressed a group of high school athletes as part of the Alberta Sport Development Centre- Central Winning Edge Seminar.

It was coincidentally on the anniversary of the accident that left her a paraplegic with the full use of her right arm, plus her core and shoulders.

“Very seldom,” said Cunnington, reflecting on the plane crash in Ponoka when she was six-years-old that left her with severe nerve damage through her hips and legs.

“Even when it came up it was worth a tweet. It’s something that gets me thinking about my journey. It’s just kind of a bit of nostalgia of what it took to get from that day and that accident to competing in Rio.”

Cunnington has represented Canada on the provincial, national and international swimming stage throughout her career, including perhaps the pinnacle in 2016 at the Paralympic Games in Rio. She was also a para-triathlete and a member of Team Canada Women’s National Wheelchair Basketball team.

She now has dreams of competing again at the 2020 Paralympics in Toyoko, Japan and said her message to the athletes Wednesday was all about how to manage the not so good times that come with being an elite athlete.

“I love to share my story and to be able to motivate and inspire anybody. To meet with the next gen of upcoming athletes, it’s even more special,” she said.

“They get lots of coaching on being dedicated and discipline and nutrition, but I have a different angle of just literally what it’s like to overcome obstacles and train every day. That not every day is going to be good and what to do about those days and how to keep moving forward.”

Cunnington isn’t exactly sure what her future holds, she’s currently taking her athletic career one year at a time. She’s in tough to make the 2018 Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships this summer after some changes to the qualifying rules, but that’s currently her focus in training.

“That team is going to be a little tight for me to make this year, they made some changes to the rules and taken out my best event. They changed the rules on the (butterfly),” she said.

“It’s a harder year than normal that I can share with these kids and leading me towards making a decision. Still training, still going forward. Go forward to trials in July, see how things go at the end of the season.”

At the end of the day, the 42-year-old knows her athletic career is winding down, but she knows no matter what the future holds, she won’t ever stop fighting.

“I want to wear the Maple Leaf, it means something to me every time,” she said.

“To make those teams and wear the red and white really is an honour and a celebration of the work and the journey I’ve put in. If I could be on the team for the next 10 years I would do it… 2020, if it goes that far, that will be the end.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Redblacks QB Trevor Harris prepares for 2018 with new mindset and regime
Next story
Mookie Monster: Betts homers twice as Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 4-3

Just Posted

Alberta premier unhappy with Suzuki honorary degree but defends academic freedom

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake wants to create year-round tourist season

Public open house and workshops held May 10-12

Historical bylaws show a different Lacombe

Staff combed through records to find hundreds of outdated bylaws still on the books

Gravel companies facing fee increase

Red Deer County considering raising levy charged to gravel companies for road repairs

Excessive dog poop on Blackfalds ball diamonds frustrates town

Melting snow in Blackfalds uncovered ball diamonds full of dog poop, frustrating… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an… Continue reading

Poll: Advocate readers support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Red Deer Advocate readers want the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to be… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month