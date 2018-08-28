Red Deer Rebels goalie Byron Fancy is looking forward to a full WHL season this year. He will likely serve as Ethan Anders’ backup to start the season for the Rebels. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: Fancy prepared for full-time WHL duty

Red Deer Rebels goalie Byron Fancy is ready to prove he is a regular WHL netminder.

The Rebels second-round pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft has been through several training camps, but this time it’s different.

Fancy is supremely confident his off-season commitment to training has helped stack the deck in his favour. With only one WHL start under his belt, the Claresholm native says he’s ready to make the full-time jump in 2018-19.

“I felt good so far. Feel way better than last year. Feel strong and more mature,” said the 17-year-old goalie.

“I trained a lot harder this summer. I was at the gym every day. On the ice a lot, too. I’m just excited for (the season) to get started. Excited to play some games and hopefully fight for a starting position.”

Fancy spent the majority of last season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Albert Midget Hockey League. The six-foot-one, 190-pound goalie put up average numbers with a 2.47 goals against average and a .892 save percentage in 15 games.

The highlight of his time there was a bronze medal at Midget AAA National Championships. In two games at that tournament, Fancy stopped all 25 shots he faced. In the bronze medal game, Fancy was on the bench when his teammate Carl Tetachuk posted a shutout. Still, the year was one he won’t forget.

“It was a fun year, I loved it there. I wish I could have played a bit more in the Telus Cup, but it is what it is,” he said.

All that came after his only WHL start in his 16-year-old season, which didn’t exactly go as planned. He allowed five goals on 27 shots in an Oct. 29 road game against the Kootenay Ice. The game-winner for the Ice came 2:27 into overtime. He remembers that game, his first WHL start vividly but also hopes to erase the memory with plenty more this time around.

“it was a cool experience, especially when you’re young like that. Give you a good idea what the league is like,” he said.

Chances are good he’ll get to do that, with only three goalies in camp for the Rebels. Incumbent starter Ethan Anders will likely get the majority of time in net, but Fancy is due for a significant upgrade to his WHL service time when the puck drops on the regular season on Sept. 21. Carter Serhyenko is the third goalie in camp for Red Deer.

Even in the final scrimmage of main camp Tuesday, Fancy played the full 60 minutes in the team white net, albeit in a shootout loss. Rebels first-year goalie coach Kraymer Barnstable said there has been a lot of like about Fancy so far, even if Tuesday did end with him on the losing side.

“He’s bringing a lot of energy. He’s looking forward to the opportunity here and I think it’s a good opportunity. He’s put in a lot of work this offseason and he’s healthy which is good,” Barnstable said.

“I know he lost the game but he looked good and if it wasn’t for that last goal it would have been a really good game.”

Barnstable noted that the young netminder has a great technical package in net, but it is with the intangibles where he needs to see the most growth this year. Things like preparation, consistency and work ethic have to be there not just in starts, but also in practice.

“It’s just a matter of making sure he has that work ethic every day in practice. The WHL is a grind. It’s every day. Keeping that work ethic up and staying positive, too,” Barnstable said.

“There are times when you can get down. He’s got all the physical attributes that you need to be a good goalie. Now it’s just a matter of putting it together.”

For all the positives Barnstable, a former WHL standout mentioned about Fancy, the Rebels’ rookie goalie has enjoyed the relationship with his new coach so far.

“It gives you a new feel. A fresh start, I love working with him,” Fancy added.

Fancy will start for team white in the Black and White Game on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Centrium.


Mason Ward of team white battles with Team black’s Sam Pouliot in Tuesday’s final scrimmage of Rebels main camp at the Centrium on Tuesday. The team will play their annual Black and White intrasquad game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Most Read

