VIDEO: Queens and Kings volleyball show progress at Invitational tournament

Queens first-year setter Natalie Bloemen jousts with a Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves blocker on Saturday afternoon at the RDC Volleyball Invitational at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Growth and development took center stage at the RDC Volleyball Invitational.

With a handful of teams from Western Canada hitting the court on the weekend at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, the RDC Kings and Queens were trying fine tune their lineup.

The Kings finished the weekend undefeated and head coach Aaron Schulha said one point of emphasis for him was to get a start for all 16 of his players.

“It’s been pretty solid. I knew we were a deep team, but this just solidifies the fact that we have a lot of guys that can push for playing time. We have four very capable middles, so there will be a battle there. Some opportunity for some guys to get some rest,” he said.

“I’m impressed with the way the young guys played (Saturday morning). We had to grind one out against Douglas, they are pretty scrappy and a solid team. We didn’t play our best, but we were able to find a way to get it done.”

They closed out the weekend with a three-set sweep (25-16, 25-19, 28-26) over the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference defending champion SAIT Trojans.

Outside hitter Regan Fathers should be a major piece of the offensive attack for the Kings this season.

Along with fifth-year middle Adam Turlejski, third-year Ben Holmes and second-year Mark DeWit, the Kings are deep in 2018-19. They also brought in fifth-year players Tristan Simmonds and Paul Mennie who previously played at the university level.

Schulha added that the tournament was a decent measuring stick for the Kings to figure out what they need to improve on and how they stack up this season against some top competition. He also said showcasing the Canada Games Centre was a big draw.

“This is more to get our guys some game reps because it’s an awfully long preseason and continually playing against yourself doesn’t give us that game time,” he said.

“It’s nice, the guys get up for playing against other teams and other teams want to come to this new facility. It’s pretty easy to host a couple tournaments this year.”

The Queens had a strong showing at the invitational, with three wins and a loss. They earned a five-set victory (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 16-25, 16-14) over The King’s University Eagles to close out the tournament.

Head coach Chris Wandler said in a five-set win against the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves Saturday afternoon, there were some positive signs for his young group.

“We’re a young group this year, so we got off to a slow start,” he said.

“Slowly, tried to focus on some execution pieces and with our first contact, serve and pass. That let us get back into the match. It was good on our part to keep on battling and they’re going to need to do that through the course of the year.”

First-year outside hitter Megan Steenbergen of Sylvan Lake was impressive in the win against the Wolves, as first-year Red Deer middle Sydney Rix.

Wandler was also impressed with Erin Neufeldt, a third-year transfer from SAIT.

“She had a fantastic match. She’s a heck of an athlete. She jumps out of the gym. That was in the three years I’ve watched her, the best I’ve seen her play,” Wandler said.

He added there will be plenty of opportunities up for grabs this season for a collection of third-year hitters on the roster. Britt Davis, Katrina Dawe and McKenna Olson will need to be difference makers for the Queens this season.

“It’s an opportunity for those third years who didn’t get a heck of a lot of the last couple of years. Now it’s their time. It’s their group,” he said.

Both the Kings and Queens started the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season on Oct. 12 at home against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Queens first-year setter Natalie Bloemen jousts with a Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves blocker on Saturday afternoon at the RDC Volleyball Invitational at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)