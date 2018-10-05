Shae Best, a first-year from Red Deer is one of a handful of rookies battling for playing time early in the season for the Queens. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday afternoon the RDC Queens did just that.

In game 2 of the Thanksgiving Classic preseason tournament, the Queens rolled out a young lineup to help them gain some experience and suffered a 64-44 defeat against The King’s University Eagles.

“We were really just looking to get players in situations to challenge them and use some girls in bigger minutes then they’re used to. Get them as much experience as we could for a lot of those first-year athletes,” said Queens head coach Ken King.

“Need to see consistency, just in the things we can control. Box outs and controlling our defensive glass. Sprinting the floor and not jogging the floor. Those things that whether you’re in first or fifth year you can control.”

Rookie guard Samantha Wade played big minutes in the loss and is one of 13 first-year players battling for more court time. The Saskatchewan native is excited for the opportunity to fight for playing time on the team and said she’s already learned plenty from the first handful of games.

“Players are a lot closer to you. They don’t give you as much room and the game is much quicker paced. You’re running up and down the floor a lot more,” she said.

“It’s exciting because everyone is working so much harder in practice than if you weren’t trying so hard to get minutes. Everyone is working really hard.”

First-year Zeina El Barky, all the way from Cairo, Egypt also had an impressive performance Thursday afternoon with eight points in just one half of play.

Mallory Uskiw, the second-year forward from Beaumont had seven points in the loss.

The Queens hit the floor tonight at 6 p.m. against the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder.

RDC will finish the Thanksgiving Classic off Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., against the Keyano College Huskies.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

RDC Queens first-year guard Jessie Handley of Red Deer tries to hit a running jump shot on Thursday afternoon against The King’s University Eagles. The Eagles took the contest, 66-46. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Shae Best, a first-year from Red Deer is one of a handful of rookies battling for playing time early in the season for the Queens. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Steelers’ Brown tops AP’s list of top NFL wide receivers

Just Posted

Amber alert issued for 14-year-old who was ‘abducted’ Friday afternoon, police say

An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was… Continue reading

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read