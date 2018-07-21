Dane St. Dennis (left), Graysen Mottershead (N3), Cameron Frykas (AB2) and Gage Carson (N7) all battle out of the gate in an 8 Expert Male race on Saturday at the Red Deer BMX Provincial series 3 and 4 races. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: Red Deer BMX Club makes history at Provincial Series races

More than 650 competitors entered to race over the weekend in Red Deer

Red Deer put the BMX community on notice this weekend.

The club hosted two Alberta BMX Provincial series races and with 657 racers participating, drew the largest entry number in provincial history.

“It’s nice being central, so it brings a lot of people from the south and the north. It’s huge, it’s awesome,” said Randy Hall, who has been with the club in some capacity or another since his family founded it in 1982.

“It lets everybody know that Red Deer BMX is a player. We take pride in the track and the facility we have. We have a lot of thumbs up on the way everything looks. So come next year when the bids go out for the next races, it helps us out.”

The races in Red Deer are at the midpoint of the BMX season in Alberta, with four more provincial series races. From there, riders advance to the grand and provincial finals in Okotoks from Sept. 8-9.

Riders as young as 5 and as old as 50 came from as far as Saskatchewan and B.C. to test out the Red Deer BMX Club track.

Hall said the large turnout also speaks to the quality of the racing available in Red Deer. Recently, they sent close to a dozen racers to nationals in Quebec in early July and six returned home with top eight plates.

The local club currently has about 150 riders, well up from the 35 when it started in the early 80s.

In the last several years Red Deer has started to produce some top talent, too.

Innisfail’s Carson Kowaski, 13, who rides with the Red Deer BMX Club secured a top 4 finish at the BMX World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in June.

“It was amazing, probably the best feeling I’ve had in BMX ever,” said Kowaski, who has been riding in Red Deer since he was five-years-old.

With all his experience, Kowaski thinks his home track in Red Deer is one of the best in the province.

“It’s pretty awesome, I think the track is in the best condition in a long time. A lot of people like this track and some people say it’s the best in Alberta,” he said.

Molly Simpson, 14, is also a local club member and one of the best in the world. She’s the top rider her age in Canada after a win at Nationals in Quebec on July 7. She was stoked to see all the talent out on her home track.

“The race is just an awesome experience. There are so many riders here, it’s just a great place to be,” she said.

Simpson hopes to prove throughout the summer she is the best riders her age and added that growing up on the track in Red Deer has been huge for her development.

Hall also said while many of the racers are competitive on the track, one of the best parts about BMX is the camaraderie at the end of the day.

“Even though your helmet is on your head and your racing, it is go time,” he said.

“If you watch the finish line, when those kids finish the race they are high fiving and hanging out with the guys they just battled hard with. They’re good friends, but they battle hard when they’re out there.”

For full weekend results, head to www.albertabmx.com.


Tresten Edgar cruises to the finish line with the pack behind him in the 9 Intermediate Male category on Saturday at the Red Deer BMX Provincial series 3 and 4 races. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Molly Simpson (middle) and Lindsay Hall (far left) of the Red Deer BMX Club, jump out ahead of the pack in their race on Saturday at the Red Deer BMX Provincial series 3 and 4 races. More than 650 competitors entered in the racing, a new provincial record. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

