Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

Kheler Koss escapes a bunker at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club during day one of the Sun Life Ladies Amateur Championship. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a prestigious national championship.

In partnership with Golf Canada, the club unveiled plans Thursday to be the host course for the 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship from July 22-26.

“I think it’s terrific for the city of Red Deer and our members. In our estimation, we deserved to be a little higher recognized as a provincial golf course,” said RDGCC General Manager and Executive Professional Don McFarlane.

“Our members come in behind all these events and support it. So I’m looking forward to showing off the Red Deer Golf and Country Club. The fact that we get an international field is terrific.”

RDGCC was originally pegged as a location for a regional event this summer, but when the opportunity to hold the 106th running of the amateur national championship, McFarlane and board jumped at the chance.

“We were approved to host a smaller event this year, in advance of the 2022 Canadian Senior Men’s Amateur Championship,” said McFarlane.

“They were looking to host the Canadian women’s somewhere in Alberta, and we went through the application process and the board jumped on it and we were fortunate to get it.”

Last year the tournament was held at Marine Drive Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, B.C.

It typically attracts the top female amateur golfers from around the world and last year, 156 players from 14 different countries participated.

“It’s pretty special. At one point last year we had one, two and three in the world committed,” said Dan Hyatt, Golf Canada Coordinator of Competitions.

“I think it was one, two and six when the event started but it was still pretty special. You’re getting a lot of top talent and that’s not taking away from our national team as well.”

Hyatt added that from what he’s seen and heard about the course, he thinks it will set up well for the championship.

“There’s no back-to-back holes that provide the same thing. There are 18 unique holes that have their own integrity and we look forward to showcasing that. The yardage will play about 6,350, which is fairly long, but that’s the right yardage for the national championship,” he said.

“You have to be accurate off the tee and put it in the right spot because there are a couple fairway bunkers that look pretty deep.”

RDGCC head professional Dean Manz, who helped Wascana Country Club host the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship in 2017 believes having the Women’s Amateur in Red Deer will be great for the course and the community.

” Anytime you get to host a national championship is special and just the opportunity to have it here in Red Deer and showcase our course to the rest of the world is an exciting opportunity,” added Manz, who also helped bring the CP Women’s Open to Regina.

“I’ve had a lot of success with hosting these tournaments and it’s been nothing but a positive experience for the club. Looking forward to showcasing our club and our members to the field that will be here in July.”



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter